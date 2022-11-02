Carson Hocevar – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Lucas Oil 150 | Phoenix Raceway (150 Laps / 150 Miles)

Friday, November 4 | Avondale, Ariz. | 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Phoenix: “I’m really proud of the effort that everyone at Niece Motorsports has put in this year,” said Hocevar. “I learned a lot as a driver and I think we learned a lot together as a team. I enjoy racing at Phoenix and am hoping that we’ll be able to have a solid performance. I’m looking forward to getting some extra track time in the ARCA race too. Thanks to all of our partners this year – Worldwide Express, Chevrolet, Premier Security Solutions and everyone that has made this season possible.”

Hocevar at Phoenix Raceway: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway marks Hocevar’s fourth start in the Series at the one-mile track. His best finish of ninth came in this race last season.

On the Truck: Hocevar will race the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s race at the one-mile Arizona track.

Double Duty: Hocevar will also participate in Friday afternoon’s ARCA Menards Series race, piloting the No. 40 Premier Security Solutions/GM Parts Now Chevrolet in the 100-lap event.

Last Time Out – Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “That wasn’t the day we were looking for, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort by this Niece Motorsports team,” said Hocevar. “We’ll move on and give it one more try in Phoenix.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

About Premier Security Solutions:

-Founded in 2013 by a retired Flint Michigan Police Officer, Premier Security Solutions is committed to deflect and deter unlawful activity for their clients, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. A company fully committed to community involvement and protection.

-Premier partners with many community organizations like Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and his G.H.O.S.T. team combatting human trafficking. Premier provides an array of security services, including K-12 school campus, industrial logistics, corporate and event security in addition to a state-of-the-art monitoring center and all types of security training for both law enforcement and civilian trainees.

-For more information, please visit www.premiersecurity.solutions/

About GM Parts Now:

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com