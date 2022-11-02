Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top fives, 13 top-10 finishes and has led 73 laps

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 20 starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS

He has earned two top-10 finishes and has led 17 laps at Phoenix

In the 2022 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one runner-up finish, three top fives, eight top-10 finishes, and has led 29 laps across 17 starts

“I’m excited to get back to Phoenix. Besides the Clash, that was my first race in the new car, so we are looking forward to working on this new package and make it better. We know that it’s one of the first races next season, so we will be prepared to get a feel of the car and keep building our notebook for next year.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Justin Haley has made three starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NCS

Haley has earned three top five, four top 10s, 14 top-15 finishes and has led 44 laps in the 2022 season

“This year has been a fun one with the No. 31 group, and I’m looking forward to finishing off strong in Phoenix. We’ve had a lot of speed lately, and with the extended practice this weekend, I hope we learn valuable knowledge for next year.” – Justin Haley on Phoenix Raceway



NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, November 5 at 6 p.m. ET on the USA Network

﻿For the second year in-a-row, AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing have won the NXS regular season championship

Kaulig Racing has earned five wins, 23 top five and 49 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

The team has led 437 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far

Allmendinger: 348 laps

Hemric: 66 laps

Cassill: 23 Laps



Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Landon Cassill has made 12 starts at Phoenix Raceway in the NXS and earned two, top-10 finishes

Cassill has earned four top five and 11 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

He has led 23 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

“We’ve had a great year with a lot of challenges. We were disappointed leaving Martinsville last week after having that race circled on our calendars, but it just makes us more eager to end the year with a really great weekend.” – Landon Cassill on Phoenix Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric has made nine starts at Phoenix Raceway and has earned one win, three top fives, six top-10 finishes and has led 93 laps

Hemric has earned three top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 66 laps in the 2022 NXS season



“Phoenix will always hold a special place in my hear. It’s been a tough season for sure. There have been may ups and downs, but we are looking forward to ending the season on a high note.” – Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger has made five starts at Phoenix Raceway

Allmendinger has earned one top five, two top-10 finishes and has led five laps at Phoenix Raceway

Allmendinger has earned the NXS regular season championship for Kaulig Racing for the second year in-a-row

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 348 laps, recorded five wins, 16 top five and 27 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger currently has the most top-10 finishes of any driver in the 2022 NXS season

“It’s disappointing not being a part of the final 4 this year, but that doesn’t take away from the great year this team has had. I’m hoping we can go there and finish out strong and try to go out on a win or a great run.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They will continue fielding three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. With multiple wins, Kaulig Racing has come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team made multiple starts in the NCS in 2021 and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The young team has acquired two charters for the 2022 NCS season, with Justin Haley competing as its first, full-time driver in the series. The team’s second entry will be shared by part-time teammates AJ Allmendinger, Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.