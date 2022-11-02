Weekend schedule for NASCAR Championship finale at Phoenix

NASCAR travels to Phoenix Raceway this week for the final race of the year where the driver that achieves the highest finish in their respective series will be crowned the 2022 NASCAR Champion.

Chase Elliott, 2020 Champion, Joey Logano, 2018 Cup Series Champion, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will be competing for the NASCAR Cup Series trophy Sunday afternoon.

Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will race Saturday evening for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title, each hoping to claim their first championship.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contenders will hit the track Friday night as Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith battle for the coveted trophy.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 3

8:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – No TV

9:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West – Practice/Qualifying – No TV

Friday, Nov. 4

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 – FloRacing/MRN

6 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/ All Entries) FS1

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – USA

8:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – USA/MRN

10 p.m.: Truck Series Lucas Oil 150

Distance 150 Laps = 150 Miles

Stages: 45/90/150 Laps

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Purse: $817,025

Saturday, Nov. 5

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – (Impound – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/ All Entries) NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – (Impound – Group A & B/ Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN/NBC Sports App

6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

Distance: 200 Laps = 200 Miles

Stages 45/90/200 Laps

USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App

The Purse: $1,645,625

Sunday, Nov. 6

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race

Distance: 312 Laps = 312 Miles

Stages: 60/185/312 Laps

NBC/Peacock/MRN/SiriusXM

The Purse: $10,542,284