Weekend schedule for NASCAR Championship finale at Phoenix

NASCAR travels to Phoenix Raceway this week for the final race of the year where the driver that achieves the highest finish in their respective series will be crowned the 2022 NASCAR Champion.
Chase Elliott, 2020 Champion, Joey Logano, 2018 Cup Series Champion, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will be competing for the NASCAR Cup Series trophy Sunday afternoon.
Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson will race Saturday evening for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title, each hoping to claim their first championship.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contenders will hit the track Friday night as Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith and Zane Smith battle for the coveted trophy.
All times are Eastern.
Thursday, Nov. 3
8:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – No TV
9:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West – Practice/Qualifying – No TV
Friday, Nov. 4
2:30 p.m.: ARCA Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 – FloRacing/MRN
6 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/ All Entries) FS1
7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – USA
8:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – All Entries – USA/MRN
10 p.m.: Truck Series Lucas Oil 150
Distance 150 Laps = 150 Miles
Stages: 45/90/150 Laps
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $817,025
Saturday, Nov. 5
2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – (Impound – Single Vehicle/1 Lap/ All Entries) NBC Sports App
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – (Impound – Group A & B/ Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN/NBC Sports App
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race
Distance: 200 Laps = 200 Miles
Stages 45/90/200 Laps
USA/MRN/SiriusXM/NBC Sports App
The Purse: $1,645,625
Sunday, Nov. 6
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race
Distance: 312 Laps = 312 Miles
Stages: 60/185/312 Laps
NBC/Peacock/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $10,542,284