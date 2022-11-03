Menards® Partners with JR Motorsports in 2023

Brandon Jones to Drive No. 9 Menards Chevrolet in 33-Race NXS Schedule

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Menards will partner with JR Motorsports and Brandon Jones in 2023, the race team announced today. A Wisconsin-based company, Menards will be a primary partner on board Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro in 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races next season.

Menards, headquartered in Eau Claire, Wis., is a family-owned company started in 1958 that operates 335 home improvement stores in 15 states in the Midwest. The company’s partnership with Jones dates to his first NXS start in 2015. Its relationship with team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes back even further.

Earnhardt Jr. won three NXS races in a co-branded Menards Chevrolet as part of the Chance2 Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt, Inc. programs in 2004 and 2006. Those victories came at Bristol Motor Speedway (2004), Daytona International Speedway (2006) and Michigan Speedway (2006).

“I’m happy for the chance to work with John (Menard) and Menards again,” said Earnhardt Jr. “Menards sponsored one of the most dominant cars I ever drove in the Xfinity Series. I have some great memories of winning races together. John and his company are big supporters of racing and have been for many years. I’m glad to have them at JRM backing Brandon.”

In September the team announced the addition of Jones to its stable of drivers in 2023, which includes Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and Sam Mayer. Jones, a five-time NXS winner, will take the reins of JRM’s championship-contending No. 9 Chevrolet beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

“To be able to make this transition to JRM alongside Menards is a dream come true for me,” Jones said. “I am eager to win races and championships with Menards’ continued support. It will be significant to have my longtime sponsor and John Menard reunite with Dale and JRM. JRM’s commitment to their partners is second to none, and I can’t wait to come out of the gate strong with them in 2023.”

Menards has been a constant in NASCAR since the company first came onto the scene in 2003 as a sponsor in the Cup Series. Since then, the Menards brand has competed at the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series levels, and is also the title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series.

“We have enjoyed our relationship with Brandon Jones through the years and look forward to continued success with Brandon and the JR Motorsports team,” commented Menards President John Menard. “This partnership brings back many special memories between the Menard family and the Earnhardt family and an opportunity to create even more. Should be an interesting and exciting year for all of us!”

