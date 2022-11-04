Cadillac Racing completes successful 24-hour test

Development of Cadillac V-LMDh continues with Sebring endurance program

SEBRING, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2022) — Richard Westbrook exited the Cadillac V-LMDh and flashed a double thumbs up to the assemblage of engineers and crew along the pit lane wall at Sebring International Raceway.

It was a productive 24 hours by all accounts.

Cadillac Racing’s development of the Cadillac V-LMDh continued this week with the Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared race car completing a successful endurance session equaling back-to-back Twelve Hours of Sebring races.

Data collection from race-equivalent stints, including night running, and validating durability on the bumpy 3.741-mile, 17-turn circuit were among the objectives. The car completed the 24-hour test with limited downtime.

“It was good to come to Sebring to put the new car through its paces and see what it will do in the harshest environment it will race in terms of surface,” Cadillac Racing assistant program manager Kalvin Parker said. “It was also beneficial for the team to see how it functions as a unit over 24 hours with a new car with new systems.”

Six drivers alternated time behind the wheel of the all-new race car.

“For every driver and every member of the crew, there is no other way to really get to know your machinery than having track time like this. The team sends you out and says you have two hours, go explore,” Alex Lynn said.

“Once the season starts, every run has something to learn, so exploring and learning on your own is a nice feeling, especially when you’re starting to look for more performance.”

Simultaneously at the Central Florida venue, the sister Cadillac V-LMDh prepared by Action Express Racing conducted a prescribed test program. Pipo Derani and Alexander Sims participated in sessions over the two days.

“It’s really good to experience the car at Sebring with the challenges the track presents with the bumps and explore and understand what the car does in those situations,” Sims said. “We’ve gone through a fair few changes and we’re making good improvements. This is another step on from Road Atlanta where the car is more in tune with me at speed and I feel quite comfortable with what it’s doing. The car is performing well.”

The Cadillac V-LMDh has logged nearly 19,000 kilometers since its maiden on-track test in July.

“It was helpful to have one car running the full 24 hours and have the other car run a very successful test plan that included some night running to get drivers used to the new headlights in changing track conditions,” Parker added.

In 2023, Cadillac Racing is expanding its program as the Cadillac V-LMDh will compete in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Both series’ schedules include dates at Sebring International Raceway – the March 17 WEC season-opening 1,000 of Sebring for the Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared Cadillac V-LMDh co-driven by Earl Bamber, Lynn and Westbrook and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 18 that will feature two Cadillac V-LMDh entries in IMSA’s new Grand Touring Pro (GTP) class.

A Cadillac has won the IMSA race at Sebring the past four years, including a podium sweep in March.

The Cadillac Racing test schedule is full leading into the Jan. 20-22 Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway, followed by the competition debut of the Cadillac V-LMDh on Jan. 28-29 in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

