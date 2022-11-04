RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway … In 132 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories led by Kevin Harvick with four wins (a sweep of both races in 2006 plus the fall races in 2012 and 2013). Dale Earnhardt won in 1990 to claim his ninth victory of the season enroute to his fourth of seven Cup Series championships. Ryan Newman claimed the win in the 2017 Spring event.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway … RCR has three NASCAR Xfinity Series wins by three different drivers at Phoenix Raceway with drivers Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Kevin Harvick (2006). The victory by Sadler ended a 91-race winless streak, while Bowyer led the most laps (120 of 200) on the way to the Winner’s Circle. Harvick’s win was one of nine victories he claimed on the way to his second Xfinity Series title with RCR.

Introducing the Carolina Cowboys … Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager.

One More Ride … The Carolina Cowboys wrap up their inaugural season this weekend at the PBR Team Series Championship in Las Vegas. The Cowboys (Seed 4) will play the Kansas City Outlaws (Seed 7) in Game 2 on Friday night.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, November 5, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on USA. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Follow Sunday’s Action at Phoenix Raceway … The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will be televised live on Sunday, November 6, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway… Dillon has 17 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth at the track in November 2018. Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, has 11 starts at the 1.0-mile oval in the Xfinity Series, with a career-best finish of second in November 2016.

Delivering Performance on the Track and For the Planet … Austin Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy at Phoenix Raceway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. NASCAR drivers have raced more than 20 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.

﻿Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance on behalf of RCR partner BetMGM at the BetMGM Sportsbook at Gila River Resort & Casino – Vee Quiva on Friday, November 4th at 8 p.m. Local Time.

﻿Have a Coca-Cola at Top Golf … Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Austin Dillon is scheduled to make an appearance at Top Golf (6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, Arizona) on Friday, November 4th at Noon Local Time. Come hang out with the driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet and earn a chance to play a quick nine game with him.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway is a tough short-track and one of those places that you hit it or you don’t. This track is challenging. I’m looking forward to it though because it’s such a fun track for drivers. It can be a really good place for the No. 3 Get Bioethanol team. We’re planning on ending the season on a high note.”

This Week’s Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway …Tyler Reddick will be making his sixth Phoenix Raceway start in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. His best finish in five previous starts came earlier this season when the driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet claimed a third-place finish. Reddick has four top-10s in five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, highlighted by a pair of third-place finishes. He also has two top-10 finishes in three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the Arizona speedway with a best finish of fifth in 2015. Reddick enters the final race of the 2022 season 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings.

Closing a Chapter at Phoenix … Reddick will be making his 110th and final Cup Series start for Richard Childress Racing Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. During that time span, the Corning, Calif., native has won three races, captured four poles, and racked up 16 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes. He also made 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with RCR in 2019, capturing the series title. Reddick won six races, five poles and collected 24 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes during his championship season.

The Flying Croissants Are Back! … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the primary for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen … Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When Tyler Wins, You Win Tenders! … When Reddick crosses the finish line first in the Cup Series and grabs the checkered flag, all NASCAR fans will win a FREE No. 8 Special Chicken Tender Platter at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen the Monday following the race with the purchase of an adult entrée. Offer is valid for dine-in only. See cheddars.com/offer/race-day for full details.

Infield Takeover with Tyler at Phoenix! … Tyler Reddick will be participating in an infield takeover on Friday afternoon, November 4, at Phoenix Raceway, so don’t be surprised if Reddick visits your campsite.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

What are your thoughts this weekend heading into Phoenix Raceway?

“It’s going to be an emotional weekend for sure for all of us at RCR. We’ve been doing this together for a long time as a group. We’re going to cherish the last weekend we have together, have fun, and make the most of it. We’re going to do everything we can to go out there and have one last solid weekend and end it all on a high note. It’s been a lot of fun working with all those guys. The last half of the year has flown by. We’ve had a lot of highs and lows together. To be honest, this whole year has flown by. It feels like we’re just in Phoenix for the first time and now we’re ending the year.”

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Phoenix Raceway … Sheldon Creed will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday afternoon. Creed was credited with a 14th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway in March. He clinched the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship with his victory at Phoenix Raceway and owns three top-10 finishes in four Truck Series starts at the Avondale, Ariz., facility.

Martinsville Recap … The driver of the Whelen Engineering Chevrolet enters the season-ending event at Phoenix Raceway on the heels of a strong performance this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Creed qualified a career-best second and claimed a second-place finish in the race, equaling his best effort in 36-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts. He enters the final race of the 2022 season 14th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings.

About Whelen … Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

SHELDON CREED QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“I’ve always liked Phoenix Raceway and hopefully we can finish off the year on a high note. Maybe we can learn some things. We’ll get a 50-minute practice and that will be nice to have with all the short practices that we’ve had this season. As long as we can improve from the last time we were there we’ll know that we’re headed in the right direction. Hopefully, we’ve improved from the last time we were there.”

This Week’s United Rentals/Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Phoenix Raceway … Austin Hill will be making his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The driver of the United Rentals/Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet scored a 17th-place finish at the 1.0-mile desert oval earlier this season. He has five NASCAR Truck Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, winning the pole in 2019 and claiming a 10th-place finish in 2021.

About United Rentals … United Rentals, Inc. Is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities , homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index, the Barron’s 400 index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.unitedrentals.com

About Bennett Family of Companies … McDonough, Ga-based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman -owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 12 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company will use race experiences to recruit and retain hundreds of truck drivers for their organization in 2022. For more information, visit www.Drive4Bennett.com.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as we head into Phoenix Raceway?

“Everybody at Richard Childress Racing has worked their tails off all season long. To come up short in the Championship 4 stings, but we’ll come back stronger next year. I’ve learned a lot after having a full season with these NASCAR Xfinity Series cars and I can put that forward into next year. Maybe we can get some stage wins and things like that to build up our points going into the Playoffs so we have a few more extra points to fall back on. Hopefully we can finish off the season with a strong run on Saturday afternoon.”