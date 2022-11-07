Search
Keselowski’s Day Ends Early after Car Catches Fire

No. 6 Ford Finishes 35th

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 6, 2022) – Brad Keselowski’s season finale unfortunately came to an early end after his No. 6 Ford went up in flames with 45 laps to go, relegating him to a 35th-place finish.

The opening stage of 60 laps ran caution-free with Keselowski finding his way through the handling on the Kohler Generators machine. He finished the opening run in 22nd with little change in running order to start.

Just one caution separated the second stage with Keselowski crossing the stripe 25th to conclude it. He fired off 30th for the final stage and began working his way up as the laps wound down. Then, under caution with 45 to go, smoke started to show from the No. 6, which ultimately turned too severe as Keselowski retired early.



