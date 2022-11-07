Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship.

It was the second Cup title for Logano and the third for his car owner Roger Penske, who now, for the first time has won titles in NASCAR’s Cup Series and the IndyCar Series in the same season.

Logano now joins former Wood Brothers driver David Pearson as the only Ford Motor Company drivers to win multiple Cup Series championships.

“We’d like to congratulate Joey and Mr. Penske on an amazing year,” said Eddie Wood, whose No. 21 team shares an alliance with Team Penske. “And we’re so happy for all the people at Ford – Edsel Ford, Jim Farley, Mark Rushbrook and everyone who is a part of Ford MotorCompany.”

“The championship is what everyone strives for, and Joey, Team Penske and Ford Performance won this one in dominant fashion.”

Wood also expressed his appreciation to Jasmine Pendleton, Mark Rushbrook and the people at Motorcraft/Quick Lane and Ford Performance who have backed the team all season.

“They’re all like family, and it’s an honor to have carried their colors on our Mustang this season, and in seasons past,” he said. “Along with DEX Imaging they have been great supporters of our team, and we obviously couldn’t do this without them.”

Sunday’s race at Phoenix was another solid day for the Wood’s No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team.

Burton started Sunday’s 312-mile race from sixth-place, his best starting spot of the season. Eddie Wood said he was proud of the progress the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane has shown in recent weeks as they closed the season with three-straight top-20 finishes, including a 20th at Homestead and an 11th at Martinsville.

“Things seem to be really coming together the past few races,” he said. “My family and I would like to thank Harrison, Brian Wilson and all the members of the No. 21 team for all their hard work this season.”

“We believe the pieces have fallen into place for a strong 2023 season.”

Wood also expressed his and his team’s deep sympathy to the Joe Gibbs family and all the people at JGR over the untimely passing of Joe’s son, Coy Gibbs.

“That was hard news to hear,” Wood said. “It certainly made for a day of mixed emotions. Our prayers are with the Gibbs family during this tough time.”

Burton and the Wood Brothers now turn their attention to the 2023 schedule, with the yellow rookie stripe removed from the No. 21 Mustang.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to underhood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln Dealers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Omnicraft

Omnicraft is part of the Ford lineup of parts brands: Ford Parts, Motorcraft and Omnicraft. Omnicraft is the exclusive non-Ford/Lincoln parts brand of premium aftermarket parts. With over a century of parts heritage to build upon, Omnicraft provides excellent quality and fit and is a preferred choice of professional automotive technicians. To find out more about Omnicraft, visit www.omnicraftautoparts.com or contact your local Ford or Lincoln Dealership.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change & maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator & electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension & steering, wheel alignment, belts & hoses, lamps & bulbs, wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

*See seller for limited-warranty details.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.