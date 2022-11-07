Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 12th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 12th

“We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on.” – AJ Allmendinger

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 26th

Stage 1 Finish: 28th

Stage 2 Finish: 30th

Finish: 27th

“It was a tough day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We were definitely off, as far as our set up, but I think we are able to really focus on where we missed it to get ready for this race in the spring. Overall, it was a really great season for this Kaulig Racing team, and I’m excited to get back to work for next season.” – Justin Haley



NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 6th

Stage 1 Finish: 5th

Stage 2 Finish: 5th

Finish: 4th

“We didn’t really post a fast lap in practice, but after I looked into the data, it really gave me some optimism on what I thought we had with the car. Qualifying sort of indicated that for me as well, so we started the race with some level of competence. Alex (Yontz) and I worked so well together this weekend and were so in tune with each other. Leading into this race, we had a plan, and that really showed.” – Landon Cassill

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 16th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 5th

“I’m proud of everybody. We fought really loose all day, but Bruce (Schlicker) and the guys just kept making adjustments to make it better. In the end, we were able to make the best out of it. It was a really tough day, but I liked the way we ended the season. This was a great representation of what we have done all year. We didn’t have the fastest car, but we were able to maximize the day and get a top five to end the year.” – AJ Allmendinger

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

Start: 10th

Stage 1 Finish: 11th

Stage 2 Finish: 11th

Finish: 8th

“It was a trying weekend here in Phoenix. Obviously, you want to come here for a win, so that is disappointing. On the other hand, we were able to learn and try some stuff on our car. In particular, we were able to try a few things that make us really excited to come back here early next season. After a little break to spend time with our families, the work will continue to prepare for next season.” – Daniel Hemric





