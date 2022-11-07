MIDWEST MODIFIED TOUR TO RACE AT FLAT ROCK IN ’23; PART OF DTS DRIVE TRAIN SPECIALISTS JOY FAIR MEMORIAL EVENT

November 7, 2022: The Midwest Modified Tour will compete at Flat Rock Speedway next season as part of the race card for the DTS Drive Train Specialists Joy Fair Memorial 100, set for Saturday night, May 27 at Flat Rock Speedway. Race time is 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.

The very popular Modifieds will pay a visit to Flat Rock for the first time since 2007, which is also believed to be the only prior race for the Mods at the track. 6-time Flat Rock Outlaw Super Late Model champion Eric Lee set fast time and was the winner of a 75-lap feature at the fast ¼ mile paved oval.

The Moran Chevrolet Outlaw Super Late Models will battle in a 100-lap feature. The Midwest Modified Tour format will be announced at a later date. The track’s ARCA Figure 8 division will also be part of the May 27 race schedule. More details of the event are pending.

Fair is the winningest driver in the history of the ¼ mile paved oval (159 wins). Members of Joy’s family will be on hand to greet the crowd and present the trophies to the winners.

“We are very pleased to announce the addition of the Midwest Modified Tour as part of Flat Rock’s 2023 schedule and as part of the Joy Fair Memorial date,” said Ron Drager, Owner and Promoter of the track. “We are looking forward to a very exciting and entertaining night of racing for our dedicated Flat Rock race fans and what we expect will be many first-time visitors to the track that follow the Midwest Modified Tour.”

Additional schedule information will be announced in the following weeks. The entire 2023 schedule is expected to be released prior to the holiday season. Go to www.flatrockspeedway.com for updates.