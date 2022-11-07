TA2 Season Comes to a Close for TeamSLR at COTA

Connor Mosack Powers His Way from 32nd to Third Before Late Mechanical Issue; Chris Liesfeld Soldiers to Checkered Flag Despite Multiple Challenges

Overview:

Date: Nov. 6, 2022

Event: Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour (Round 12 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: TA2

Location: Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas

Layout: 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course

Format: 30 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, high-70s

TeamSLR:

● Connor Mosack – Started 32nd, Finished 44th (Mechanical, completed 24/26 laps)

● Chris Liesfeld – Started 26th, Finished 46th (Running, completed 22/26 laps)

Connor Mosack, Driver No. 28 Open Eyes/Nacarato Truck Centers/Nic Taylor Custom Fit Underwear/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

“It just wasn’t our weekend, but we had a really fast car. We had some trouble in qualifying getting clean laps and then the black flag came out that disallowed the lap that would’ve put us third on the grid. Even back there in traffic, I knew we had a good car that we could come back through the field with today. We did a good job of that, got all the way to third and had saved our tires really well coming through the field and running down the leaders. I thought we were in a really good position with them racing each other. We were right where we needed to be, but started having an issue with the car, the handling went away all of a sudden, and a lap later the rear end gave way on us. We didn’t get to finish, but it was a fun day and there was not much more we could do. Overall, I’ve enjoyed running with the Lagasses. They’ve taught me a lot. I learned a lot from them, just running in these cars and the guys we race against up front. It’s been a really enjoyable two years. I learned a lot, and I’m looking forward to going NASCAR racing next year.”

Chris Liesfeld, Driver No. 96 Fields Racing/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

“It was a tough weekend for me. This track is one I only raced on for the second time, so it was a challenge to learn the line. You could definitely tell the guys who know this track well. I felt like I was OK. I was getting faster every session. I was excited about the race, feeling like I could pick up some more time there, as well. But we had problems with the rear end where we couldn’t run with the speed we needed, and having something break and spinning out, so I ended up limping across the finish. Usually after a race, no matter what, whether it’s a good weekend or a bad one, I’m excited about the next race and I’m already thinking about next year.”

Next Up:

The 2023 season for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks off Feb. 23-26 at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway, the first of 12 events on the TA2 schedule that includes new events at NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale, Louisiana (March 9-12), the streets of downtown Detroit (June 2-3), and World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, near St. Louis (Sept. 22-24).

About TeamSLR:

TeamSLR competes fulltime in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a multifaceted effort that includes dedicated entries in the TA2 division, customer programs, driver coaching and car construction. Its history dates back to 1985 and covers a wide spectrum of motorsports, including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, ARCA and ASA. TeamSLR is a family-owned organization run by Scott Lagasse Sr., and Scott Lagasse Jr., The father-and-son duo have combined to win more than 100 races and seven championships across a variety of series and styles of racecars, from paved ovals to road courses to dirt tracks. For more information, please visit us online at www.TeamSLR.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on LinkedIn.