Fun Facts About Lamborghini

Are you considering a Lamborghini lease? If so, it might be a good idea to know a few things about the brand – especially if this is your first time. Here are a few fun facts for you to think about while heading over to the dealership.

It’s Named After Ferrucio Lamborghini

He was the founder of the brand, which came into existence in 1963. Lamborghini was also a veteran, having served in the Italian Air Force as a mechanic. This is where he got his love for cars.

The First Models Were Not Cars, Though

It’s hard to imagine this company making anything other than sleek cars that grab people’s attention when passing by. They made tractors, first. Yes, you read that correctly.

He built the tractor out of discarded military vehicles and it proved popular. There is a reason why there are no Lamborghini tractors zipping around though. That reason was a man named Enzo Ferrari.

The Lamborghini Car Was Created Due to a Challenge

Yes, it was because of an argument between the Ferrari founder and Lamborghini about the Ferrari car’s clutch. At the time, Lamborghini was content to be in the agricultural business. That changed when the Ferrari founder couldn’t make a clutch good enough.

Lamborghini decided to make his own sports car to show what a car with a good clutch was capable of. This was a big risk, since he was mainly known as a tractor maker. It all worked out for him, though.

The First Lamborghini Shown At An Auto Show Had No Engine

Lamborghini was determined to show his new car at the 1963 Turin Auto Show. That meant that there was an incredibly tight window for them to design and build the car model. He had to leave out certain things … like an engine, since the one he had made didn’t fit.

He took it to the show and there were bricks underneath the hood. It was still enough to get the ball rolling and get people interested in his sports cars.

Another fact was that he initially balked at having a racing team, seeing the sport as a waste of time and gas. That changed later, but at first, he didn’t join Ferrari and Maserati on the racetracks.

The models were named after bulls, like Miura. Lamborghini was always a fan of bullfighting.

These are just a few facts that you can tell people about when driving around in your leased car. Enjoy.

Author Bio-

Adam Nagoshiner had an accounting and business management background when he started with Amazon Leasing. Those skills and his vast knowledge of extoic cars puts him at the helm of managing the customer base and massive lease portfolios.