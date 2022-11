NASCAR Announces Start Times and Networks for 2023 Season

Number of Races on Broadcast Increases for Second Consecutive Year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 9, 2022) – NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.

Eleven races will air on FOX, including the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (Sunday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m. ET), the DAYTONA 500 (Sunday, Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m. ET), and the next five points races to start the season. The Bristol Dirt Race returns to FOX in primetime on Easter (Sunday, April 9, 7 p.m. ET), while Talladega Superspeedway (Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. ET), the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, May 28, 6 p.m. ET) and Sonoma Raceway (Sunday, June 11, 3:30 p.m. ET) are the final NASCAR Cup Series races on broadcast in FOX Sports’ portion of the season. FS1 will present eight NASCAR Cup Series races, beginning with the Duel at DAYTONA (Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET) and Richmond Raceway (Sunday, April 2, 3:30 p.m. ET).

In 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series experienced its highest viewership and share during the FOX segment of the schedule since 2017.

Ten broadcast races will air on NBC, one more than in 2022, including the kickoff of the NBC Sports portion of the season at Nashville Superspeedway in primetime (Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET) and the NASCAR Cup Series’ first-ever Chicago Street Race (Sunday, July 2, 5:30 p.m. ET). The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Sunday, Aug. 13, 2:30 p.m. ET) and regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. ET) will be the other regular season races airing on the network. Once again, the final six playoff races will air on NBC beginning with Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. ET and culminating with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

“Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with our broadcast partners, tracks, teams, drivers, and industry stakeholders to deliver some of the most bold and innovative schedules in NASCAR’s history – 2023 is no exception,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions. “We will always look for opportunities to expand the distribution of our world-class racing product to NASCAR’s loyal fanbase – by adding more broadcast and primetime races in 2023, our media partners are continuing their commitment to reach as many viewers as possible through their network platforms. This commitment was on full display in 2022, with a 4% year-over-year viewership increase for the NASCAR Cup Series and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2023.”

Overall, 10 NASCAR Cup Series races will air in primetime during the 2023 season. The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, the Bristol Dirt Race, NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET, FS1), Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Chicago Street Race, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET, USA Network), Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. ET, USA Network), and Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) highlight racing under the lights next year.

Additionally, five NASCAR Xfinity Series races will air live on broadcast in 2023. FOX will be home to the classic NASCAR action from Darlington Raceway (Saturday, May 13, 1:30 p.m. ET), while NBC will carry the Xfinity Series four times, including from Road America (Saturday, July 29, 3 p.m. ET), Michigan International Speedway (Saturday, Aug. 5, 3:30 p.m. ET), Kansas Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. ET) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Saturday, Oct. 21, 3 p.m. ET).

USA Network enters its second season as NBC Sports’ cable home for NASCAR and will present 25 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. NASCAR Xfinity Series racing will begin from Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET, while USA’s coverage of the Cup Series premieres at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET. This season, six Cup Series races on USA Network delivered year-over-year viewership gains versus NBCSN races in 2021 and USA Network was also the most-watched cable network on television for seven races.

CRAFTSMAN will make its triumphant return to the Trucks Series in 2023 with 22 races scheduled on FS1. The return to North Wilkesboro (Sunday, May 20, 1:30 p.m. ET) will air on FOX. Thirteen NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races will run in primetime, highlighted by the playoffs opener at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on Friday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m. ET and the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

Complete times and network schedules for all three national series are below. All times eastern and subject to change. Playoffs races are in bold.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FOX 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 26 Auto Club FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 12 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 19 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 26 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 2 Richmond FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt FOX 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 16 Martinsville FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 23 Talladega FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 30 Dover FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 7 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 14 Darlington FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race (North Wilkesboro) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 28 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 11 Sonoma FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Saturday, February 18 Daytona FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 25 Auto Club FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas FS1 4:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 11 Phoenix FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 1 Richmond FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 15 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 22 Talladega FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 29 Dover FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 13 Darlington FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 27 Charlotte FS1 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 3 Portland FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 10 Sonoma FS1 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA 5:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 25 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 2 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 9 Kansas NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 15 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 23 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 28 Martinsville USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 4 Phoenix USA 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Friday, February 17 Daytona FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 3 Las Vegas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 18 Atlanta FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 25 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 1 Texas FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 14 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 6 Kansas FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 12 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 26 Charlotte FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 22 Pocono FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 29 Richmond FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 8 Kansas FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 14 Bristol FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 30 Talladega FS1 1:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami FS1 12:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 3 Phoenix FS1 10:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

