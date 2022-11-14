Safest Cars For Teens 2022/2023

When it comes to buying a new car, the safety of your teen is paramount. The world of modern technology has made cars safer than ever before, and fortunately, manufacturers are investing more time and money into making their vehicles secure.

There is now a range of safety features that were unheard of just a few years ago. With so many options available, it cannot be easy to know which car to buy. Fortunately, we have compiled a list of the safest cars for teens in 2022/2023. Learn more below.

1. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

The Sonata Hybrid is a car for teens looking for safety and value. The Sonata Hybrid is one of the safest cars for teens due to its many safety offerings. The car has several advanced safety features, including an automatic emergency braking system and adaptive cruise control.

The Sonata Hybrid also offers excellent fuel efficiency. It can travel up to 42 miles per gallon on the highway and up to 27 miles per gallon in the city. This ensures your teen can get where they need to go without causing unnecessary fuss or expense. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is also very spacious and comfortable, making it an ideal car for long journeys.

2. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is one of the most popular cars on the market. It is a great car for new drivers, as it is easy to drive and has many safety features that improve your driving experience. Honda’s Accord comes with an excellent 2.4-liter engine, which produces up to 132 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque.

The Accord also has many safety features, such as 12 airbags and anti-lock brakes. Regarding safety features, the Honda Accord does not disappoint in any way. It’s one of the very few vehicles to earn five stars in all categories in every test conducted. The Accord has been tested by the IIHS, which tests crash tests for front and side impacts, rollovers, and roof strength. The result? Five stars across all categories. With human error accounting for nearly 94% of traffic accidents, it’s the perfect vehicle to ease your mind when your child is on the road.

3. Kia K5

The Kia K5 is the safest car for teens. It is currently very popular due to its affordability and reliability. It has been put through a series of crash tests and has received the highest possible ratings from all the major safety agencies, including the IIHS.

The Kia K5 offers a wide range of safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. It also offers great fuel economy of 28 mpg on the highway and over 25 mpg in the city. It also has an impressive list of standard features such as: 18-inch alloy wheels, a Power moon roof, and a Keyless entry.

4 Subaru Legacy

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Legacy models are the safest cars for teens. Although the Legacy is small, it has received many safety updates.

The Legacy is equipped with Subaru’s Eyesight technology, which can help drivers avoid accidents. The technology uses forward-facing radar and cameras mounted on the front of the car to detect objects in front or behind it. If an object is spotted, drivers will receive warnings and audible alerts on their stereo system.

5. Mazda CX-30

This car is a great all-rounder and will suit most teens looking to get their first car. The Mazda CX-30 is more than capable of tackling the roads and can do it with a little style. The vehicle has various safety features, including an autonomous emergency braking system and lane keep assist.

The Mazda CX-30 is also considered one of the safest cars for teens on the market. The vehicle has been awarded a Top Safety Pick Plus rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which means that it has a high level of protection for occupants.

6. Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona is an affordable car with a lot of safety features. It has a high level of safety and security and comes equipped with the best sensors on the market. It is one of the safest cars for teens.

It has adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring system, and smart city support. All these safety features help make it one of the safest cars for teens.

7. Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback is a great SUV that is both spacious and comfortable. It also has plenty of safety features, which makes it the perfect car for teens.

The fact that it’s an SUV means you can take it off-road, which will help your teen get more experience behind the wheel. The Subaru Outback is also very spacious, which is important for teens to have in a car. They need to fit their friends and themselves inside the car without feeling cramped.

This model comes with all the safety features you would expect from any modern vehicle on the market: airbags, ABS brakes, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. These are important in ensuring your teen reaches their destination safely and is comfortable while driving.

8. Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is a hybrid car that offers great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. The Prius is one of the safest cars for teens because it has multiple safety features, including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The Toyota Prius is currently ranked as the safest car for teens. It has a 5-star rating from NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), which means it meets all federal safety standards. It also holds an unbeatable safety rating from IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety).

9. Honda Insight

The Honda Insight is a hybrid car produced by Honda. It is the first model to feature a hybrid drivetrain and an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. The combined power output of the two motors allows for a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h), while the average fuel efficiency is 47 mpg (4.8 L/100 km).

Insight has received numerous accolades for its safety features, including the Top Safety Pick+ rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In addition, it has received four stars in every crash test conducted by the NHTSA and was awarded five stars in front impact tests performed by EuroNCAP and five stars in side impact tests conducted by IIHS.

10. Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson has been a favorite of teens for a long time. It offers great value for money with plenty of safety features. It is available in four trims: SE, Sport, Limited and Ultimate.

This SUV has all the latest safety features, such as rear sensors, front and side airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. The Hyundai Tucson is also very spacious, with plenty of headroom and legroom for passengers.

If you’re looking for a safe vehicle for your teen driver, consider one of the above vehicles to ensure your peace of mind.