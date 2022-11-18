GIN X e-bike is Ready for Black Friday 2022

World’s most affordable premium electric bike, at £999, is ready for Black Friday 2022 offering a massive discount of £290.

Earley, United Kingdom / November 20, 2022 – GIN X is pleased to announce the official start of its hugely popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. E-bike brand reveals its Black Friday deal where you can get your GIN X for £999 along with FREE anti-theft alarm, mobile phone holder, padded saddle and water bottle holder.

A penny saved is a penny earned. The Black Friday Sale is truly a once-in-a-year opportunity to save money on purchasing a premium e-bike until Nov. 27. A regular price of GIN X with cargo rack and pannier bag is £1090 and accessories are worth ~£200 (anti theft alarm £69.99, padded saddle £79.99, mobile phone holder £29.99, water bottle holder £19.00).

With GIN X Black Friday deal you get all for 999£, which is £291 less than regular price of an e-bike with accessories.

GIN X was released on July 28th, 2022 and got an immense response of more than 1000 satisfied customers. GIN is making its presence in 10+ countries and is trusted by customers across the globe.

About GIN X e-bike

GIN X is the world’s most affordable eBike in the premium category at just 999£. It has all the technical advantages over its rivals at the fraction of a cost. Bafang brushless motor, Hydraulic brakes, Shimano Altus derailleur, 615 Wh Tesla grade battery are just few to name. GIN has ensured that the frame suits both the riders – daily office goers as well as weekly mountain hiking! GIN X uses 2.1 CST premium tires that are perfect for all terrain riding.

How GIN X compares to a high end e-bike that would cost £1599 or more in the UK

A high end e-bike, costing £1599 or more, usually rides upto 45-60 miles. GIN X can handle 75+ miles per charge (which is +49% more) and needs 4 hours to be recharged (+28% faster). It has achieved this by using powerful 615WH Tesla grade batteries. Few notable features of GIN X are:

UK/EU street legal 250W brushless BAFANG motor

615WH Tesla grade powerful battery

Shimano Altus derailleur

Integrated lights, kickstand and fenders

2.1” tires for both city riding and hill climbing (off road experience)

Hydraulic brakes by ZOOM and powerful lockout suspensions

4” long HD display monitor

Walk mode and thumb throttle (limited to UK speed limit)

7 Shimano gears and 5 PAS modes

IP66 protection

5 Years Warranty

