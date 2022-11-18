GIN X e-bike is Ready for Black Friday 2022

World’s most affordable premium electric bike, at £999, is ready for Black Friday 2022 offering a massive discount of £290.
Earley, United Kingdom / November 20, 2022 – GIN X is pleased to announce the official start of its hugely popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. E-bike brand reveals its Black Friday deal where you can get your GIN X for £999 along with FREE anti-theft alarm, mobile phone holder, padded saddle and water bottle holder.
A penny saved is a penny earned. The Black Friday Sale is truly a once-in-a-year opportunity to save money on purchasing a premium e-bike until Nov. 27. A regular price of GIN X with cargo rack and pannier bag is £1090 and accessories are worth ~£200 (anti theft alarm £69.99, padded saddle £79.99, mobile phone holder £29.99, water bottle holder £19.00).
With GIN X Black Friday deal you get all for 999£, which is £291 less than regular price of an e-bike with accessories.
GIN X was released on July 28th, 2022 and got an immense response of more than 1000 satisfied customers. GIN is making its presence in 10+ countries and is trusted by customers across the globe.
About GIN X e-bike
GIN X is the world’s most affordable eBike in the premium category at just 999£. It has all the technical advantages over its rivals at the fraction of a cost. Bafang brushless motor, Hydraulic brakes, Shimano Altus derailleur, 615 Wh Tesla grade battery are just few to name. GIN has ensured that the frame suits both the riders – daily office goers as well as weekly mountain hiking! GIN X uses 2.1 CST premium tires that are perfect for all terrain riding.
How GIN X compares to a high end e-bike that would cost £1599 or more in the UK
A high end e-bike, costing £1599 or more, usually rides upto 45-60 miles. GIN X can handle 75+ miles per charge (which is +49% more) and needs 4 hours to be recharged (+28% faster). It has achieved this by using powerful 615WH Tesla grade batteries. Few notable features of GIN X are:
- UK/EU street legal 250W brushless BAFANG motor
- 615WH Tesla grade powerful battery
- Shimano Altus derailleur
- Integrated lights, kickstand and fenders
- 2.1” tires for both city riding and hill climbing (off road experience)
- Hydraulic brakes by ZOOM and powerful lockout suspensions
- 4” long HD display monitor
- Walk mode and thumb throttle (limited to UK speed limit)
- 7 Shimano gears and 5 PAS modes
- IP66 protection
- 5 Years Warranty
Watch it out:
https://youtu.be/N2p81BJa0TU
Our website:
https://www.ginebikes.com
Black Friday Deal:
https://www.ginebikes.com/blackfriday
Contact Us
400 Thames Valley Park Dr,
Earley, Reading RG 61PT
United Kingdom
+44 7435 718 906
support@ginebikes.com