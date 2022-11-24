Thomas Baskind Rides in the “Cycle to the Sea” Fundraiser Supporting People With Disabilities

In support of people who are unable to walk due to an illness, birth defect, or trauma, Thomas Baskind will be cycling to the sea once again this year as part of the annual Cycle to the Sea Fundraiser. His goal is to help raise money for the Adaptive Sports & Adventures Program (ASAP) at Carolinas Rehabilitation (Atrium Health Foundation). He has been involved since 2013 and is glad to see it back in full force since it was shut down due to the COVID pandemic

“Cycle to the Sea has been a critical annual event for ASAP. The Covid 19 pandemic has made it such that most have not been able to participate until now. Like many other riders- I’m looking forward to being together with everyone again” said Thomas Baskind.

Thomas’ close friend Brian Muscarella had a stroke that immobilized him from the chest down, and this tragedy inspired him to start taking part in the campaign. Despite his disability, Brian focused all of his efforts on his recovery at the Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation facility. In addition, Brian signed up for the Cycle to the Sea event (180 miles over 3 days). Thomas Baskind was so moved by Brian’s initiative that he decided to start doing the same thing with his best friend.

On Thursday, October 6th, through Saturday, October 8th, 2022, there was a 3-day fundraising event called Cycle To The Sea. The trip began in Monroe, North Carolina, at the Atrium Health Union and ended in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Several people, including volunteers, adapted bikers, able-bodied persons, and ASAP administrators, came together to further the fundraiser’s mission.

From the Cycle To The Sea event, a sum is donated to the Atrium Health Foundation, which in turn helps the Carolinas Rehabilitation team help people with physical impairments lead more productive lives. Since its inception in 1999, the Cycle To The Sea has earned more than $1.1 million to fund both competitive and leisure sports for people with physical disabilities.

However, cycling is not the only sport that may benefit from the ASAP program. Other popular team sports include water skiing and rugby. Activities including kid triathlons, curling, tennis, and hand-cycling are also planned for individuals. Atrium Health Foundation’s goal with these events is to get all of the volunteers, administrative employees, and people with disabilities involved in a challenging endeavor that is a physical challenge.

Carolinas Rehabilitation is a non-profit facility that relies on contributions and fundraising events like ASAP to treat patients suffering from debilitating illnesses and injuries. Tom Baskind is using all of his efforts to help this worthy endeavor. Anyone can help to further by registering to participate in the annual Cycle To The Sea event or just by donating to the cause.

Cycle to The Sea 2023 is being planned for Oct 19th-21st 2023- and Thomas thanks you in advance for your support!