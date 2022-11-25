The Best EVs to Buy Today

Electric vehicles (EVs) have come a long way in the last decade. Once relegated to a niche market, EVs are now a viable option for mainstream consumers thanks to advancements in technology and a growing network of charging infrastructure. If you’re in the EV market, you should consider a few things before purchasing. Here are the best EVs you can buy today.

What to Consider When Purchasing an EV

Range

Most EVs today can travel between 100 and 300 miles on a single charge, with some models exceeding 400 miles. Recharge times vary depending on the make and model of the EV as well as the type of charger used, but most can be fully recharged in under eight hours.

Cost

The initial cost of an EV is often more than that of a comparable gas-powered car, but lower operating costs over time can make up for the difference. Factors like government incentives, fuel, and maintenance costs should be considered when comparing the total cost of ownership of an EV to that of a gasoline-powered car.

Charging Infrastructure

One of the key considerations when purchasing an EV is whether there is an adequate charging infrastructure where you live and work. Public chargers are becoming more prevalent, but home charging is still the most convenient option. If you don’t have access to home charging, you’ll want to make sure there are public chargers near your home and workplace so you can quickly recharge your EV when needed.

Best EVs You Can Buy Today

Tesla Model S

If you’re looking for the creme de la creme of EVs, look no further than the Tesla Model S. This luxury sedan has a sleek design, a spacious interior, and a long range. It can travel up to 370 miles on a single charge and go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. Plus, it comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a Tesla vehicle, including autopilot capabilities, Ludicrous Mode, and over-the-air software updates. It has a mid-range price of $75,000.

Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan is the Tesla Model S’s chief competitor. Like the Model S, it’s a luxury sedan with a sleek design and plenty of features. It has two electric motors (one in the front and one in the rear) that generate 616 horsepower, enabling it to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Its battery pack allows it to travel up to 201 miles on a single charge. The only downside? Its price tag-starting at $103,800, it’s one of the most expensive EVs on the market today.

Jaguar I-PACE

If you’re looking for an EV SUV, consider the Jaguar I-PACE. It has two electric motors that generate 394 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Plus, its 90 kWh battery pack gives it an estimated 234 miles per charge range. Prices start at $69,850.

Audi e-Tron

The Audi e-Tron is another excellent option if you’re looking for an EV SUV. It has two electric motors that generate 355 horsepower, allowing it to go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, and its 95 kWh battery provides an estimated range of 204 miles per charge. Prices start at $74,800.

Kia Soul EV

Last but not least is the Kia Soul EV. This hatchback is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable EV -it starts at just $33,950. It has a range of 111 miles per charge thanks to its 64 kWh battery, and it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 7.6 seconds. It has many standard features, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

If you want to improve your EV further, consider making these upgrades.

Window Tint

Most cars in the market come with a tint, but many are dark enough to raise the temperature inside your car. Window tint is great for hot climates as it can help keep your vehicle cool, even without air conditioning. Get a quotation from your local auto window tinting service, and find out what tint fits your EV. Once you get the right one, you never have to worry about the heat from outside your car again.

Mobile Charger

Many drivers don’t consider investing in a mobile charger for their vehicles because they expect to find chargers at home and driving around town. However, it’s always good to be prepared just in case. Mobile chargers are compact and portable–so easy to use wherever you go! Look online for reviews of the best mobile chargers for your EV, and make sure to invest in one if you want to stay charged up all the time.

So there you have it-the best EVs you can buy today! Whether you’re looking for a sedan, SUV, or hatchback, there’s an EV out there that’s perfect for you. Choosing one and upgrading it can make it more comfortable, making it a supreme vehicle that can help you save money while also saving the environment.