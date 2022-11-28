Rising Music Star Erin Kinsey to Perform at The 2022 NASCAR Awards

Airs Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 28, 2022) – Rising country music artist Erin Kinsey will take the stage to help NASCAR celebrate a 2022 season highlighted by breakthrough moments from many young stars of its own.

The RECORDS Nashville singer-songwriter will perform her debut hit single, “Just Drive,” which has been featured on SiriusXM The Highway “On The Horizon” and amassed more than 40 million streams and views to date, during the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration invite-only event this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“Getting the opportunity to perform at the NASCAR Awards is such an honor, especially with it being in Nashville,” says Kinsey. “As a bit of a speed demon myself, I really admire the amazing drivers who have made incredible careers out of driving fast! This is also my first tv performance, so I am just so excited to get to play a small role in such a huge night for NASCAR. Congratulations to all the winners!”

While Kinsey’s first-ever televised performance marks an exciting career milestone, it will not be her first time gracing the stage at a NASCAR event. The 22-year-old Texas native also performed the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway this past May.

Fans can tune in to watch the 2022 NASCAR Awards, including Kinsey’s performance, when it airs Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock. In addition to two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, NASCAR will also honor first-time Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs and first-time Camping World Truck Series champion Zane Smith as part of the celebration.

For more information on Champion’s Week, please visit www.nascar.com/championsweek.

ABOUT ERIN KINSEY

Texas native Erin Kinsey may be a country music newcomer, but she’s been hard at work since she was 11 years old. Now 22, she is the epitome of a 10-year overnight success who has established herself as a Nashville singer-songwriter with a bright future ahead of her. Having moved from Texas to Tennessee the morning after her high school graduation, Kinsey quickly immersed herself in country music, and in return she was embraced by music insiders who’ve helped her reach her larger-than-life goals. And so far, so good. She consistently receives close to ten million views when she posts an original song on TikTok where she’s amassed nearly a quarter million active followers. Her debut single, “Just Drive,” has been featured on SiriusXM The Highway “On The Horizon” and has over 40 million streams and views to date and counting, bringing her total cumulative streams to 60 million. Kinsey is signed to RECORDS Nashville, a joint venture with Sony Music and her debut EP, 40 East, released on March 25, 2022 just before making her Grand Ole Opry debut in April. Erin’s recent track release, “Vegas,” was co-written by Erin along with Brinley Addington and Barrett Baber and she just dropped the personal and emotional song, “Reason For Leaving.” Celebrate the season with Kinsey’s version of “O Holy Night” — out now. For the latest information and to connect with Erin Kinsey, visit ErinKinsey.com, Instagram / Twitter / TikTok: @ErinKinseyTx, Facebook: @ErinKinseyOffiical.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).