Tickets go on sale today for 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES events at Portland International Raceway

Multi-day tickets for Pacific Office Automation 147 and Grand Prix of Portland now available to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 29, 2022) – Public ticket sales begin today for two premier events next year at Portland International Raceway (PIR): the Pacific Office Automation 147 (June 2-3, 2023), featuring the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 1-3, 2023), featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT, 2-Day tickets go on sale for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at NASCARPortland.com, and 3-Day tickets for the Grand Prix of Portland will be available at portlandgp.com.

Multi-day Grandstand seats, General Admission tickets, parking passes and limited RV spaces will be available for both events. Pit and Paddock Passes can also be purchased for the Grand Prix of Portland. Single-Day tickets for each race weekend will be released in 2023.

“Two action-packed weekends are on tap again at PIR for our great Pacific Northwest race fans to experience,” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates both events at PIR. “The Pacific Office Automation 147 weekend will be a double feature. The ARCA Menards Series West races on Friday this time followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon. Then the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns on its traditional Labor Day weekend date with the season championship in its final stages at the Grand Prix of Portland.

“Great seats are available now for both events with 2-Day Grandstand tickets to the Pacific Office Automation 147 starting at $70 and 3-Day Grandstand seats to the Grand Prix of Portland available for as low as $85!” continued Jensen.

Both the Pacific Office Automation 147 and Grand Prix of Portland offer a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to both events and get complimentary access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock throughout the Grand Prix of Portland weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

All ticket pricing and options are posted online at NASCARPortland.com and portlandgp.com. Purchases may also be made by calling 503-400-6070. Stay up to speed on both events on social media all year long by following #NASCARPortland and #PortlandGP or by signing up for the E-Club. The complete weekend schedules for the Pacific Office Automation 147 and Grand Prix of Portland will be released in 2023.

About Pacific Office Automation 147

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Pacific Office Automation 147. PIR is a 1.97-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under the Portland Parks and Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. The inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 in 2022 featured the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was won by A.J. Allmendinger. The race marked the first visit to the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The Pacific Office Automation 147 is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Grand Prix of Portland event at PIR (Sept. 1-3, 2023) and whose affiliate owns and operates NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (July 7-8, 2023).

For more information, visit NASCARPortland.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Portland_GP and Instagram at @Portland_GP using #NASCARPortland.

About Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Grand Prix of Portland. PIR is a 1.964-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under the Portland Parks and Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. PIR has been the site of many memorable INDYCAR races. Al Unser Jr. won the inaugural one in 1984, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returned in 2018 after an 11-year absence with 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato taking the checkered flag. The Father’s Day race of 1986 featured Mario Andretti victorious over his son Michael on the last lap by less than a second. The closest three-way road racing finish in INDYCAR SERIES history took place at PIR in 1997 when the top three were covered by just 0.055 of a second. The Grand Prix of Portland is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pacific Office Automation 147 event at PIR (June 2-3, 2023) and whose affiliates own and operate three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 3-5, 2023), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (June 30-July 2, 2023) and Honda Indy Toronto (July 14-16, 2023).

For more information, visit portlandgp.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Portland_GP and Instagram at @Portland_GP using #PortlandGP.