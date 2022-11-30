Kaizen Clean Energy becomes Extreme E’s Official Clean Energy Technology Provider

30 November 2022, London: Sport for purpose electric racing series, Extreme E, has today announced Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE) as its Official Clean Energy Technology Provider for Season 3, starting in 2023.

Kaizen Clean Energy will support ENOWA, NEOM’s energy, water and hydrogen subsidiary, and Green Hydrogen Power Partner to Extreme E, in delivering a pioneering hydrogen microgrid solution to the championship.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO, Extreme E, said: “Extreme E required a mobile clean energy solution that could be transported easily on the St Helena and deployed at our races in remote locations. Kaizen Clean Energy’s system is perfectly aligned with Extreme E’s needs. Their unique hydrogen production and purification technology will enable Extreme E to charge its race fleet and support the series’ goals to take its entire event operations power off grid with 100% carbon neutral hydrogen energy – which will be a first in motorsport.”

KCE will be manufacturing, integrating, and deploying their hydrogen production systems from their facility in Texas for use in microgrid power, hydrogen fueling, and industrial hydrogen supply starting in the first quarter of 2023.

Robert Meaney, Co-Founder of Kaizen Clean Energy, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Extreme E to help charge their fleet and power their event operations using locally generated 100% clean energy.

“KCE is committed to supporting Extreme E’s vision for an equitable and environmentally beneficial racing series using our microgrid technology to provide safe, economically viable, and logistically friendly method for off grid hydrogen infrastructure.”

Heading into its third season, Extreme E is a radical off-road racing series which showcases electric SUVs and futuristic technologies in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments.

This five-event global voyage utilises its sporting platform for the purpose of promoting electrification, environment and equality. The series’ goal is to highlight the impact of climate change in some of the world’s most endangered environments, promote the adoption of electric vehicles to pave the way for a lower carbon future, and provide a world-leading gender-equal motorsport platform.

The St Helena, a refitted former Royal Mail ship, transports the Championship’s freight and logistics, including the racing cars and all paddock infrastructure, around the world, as a lower carbon transportation option compared to airfreight.

Kaizen Clean Energy’s technical partnership supports Extreme E’s goal of having the lowest carbon footprint in motorsport, and crucially creating minimal local impact on the environments in which it races.

Season 3 of Extreme E kicks off in NEOM, Saudi Arabia on 11-12 March 2023, before heading to Scotland, Sardinia, the Amazon or the USA, and a finale in Chile.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com

To learn more about Kaizen Clean Energy, visit – https://youtu.be/1h0zil-wTKw