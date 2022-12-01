RACE OF CHAMPIONS “FAMILY OF SERIES” SCHEDULE UPDATE

RACE OF CHAMPIONS MODIFIED SERIES GETTING READY FOR A HUGE 2023 SEASON

Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Championship Celebration and over $50,000 in point fund awards Distributed –

Elma, N.Y. – (December 1, 2022) – Race fans and competitors will have an exciting 2023 season to look forward to for the Race of Champions “Family of Series” as dates are continued to be announced.

The Race of Champions Modified Series will once again have a marquee schedule and lead the way for the Race of Champions Family of Series beginning with the 72nd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania. The 73rd Annual Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 will take place on Sunday, September 17 at the beautiful speedway just off the shores of Lake Erie. The Series is also scheduled to visit other facilities throughout the Northeast with dates already at announced at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway on Saturday, July 9 and Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome on Saturday, August 19 with the always popular running of the Rod Spalding Classic.

Race of Champions Management is in negotiation with several other facilities and will have more information shortly.

The Race of Champions Family of Series; Sportsman Modified, Super Stock, Late Model, “Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified”, FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series and the Race of Champions 602 Dirt Sportsman Modified Series all returning to the schedule for 2023.

Dates for these divisions have already been announced as early as September at Holland Speedway, Saturday, July 9. 2023 and Saturday, August 26 2023 as well on August 19 at Chemung. Each Series will play a role in Presque Isle Downs & Casino Race of Champions Weekend, Friday, September 15; Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Lake Erie.

The 2022 Race of Champions season will conclude on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Genesee River Restaurant and Reception Center in Mount Morris, N.Y., where all the Series Champions and special award winners will be honored at what has now become a traditional “gala” event where over $50,000 in cash and awards will be distributed to racers in recognition of their 2023 accomplishments.

More information will be available shortly in regard to the final Championship Celebration details.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72ndt annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2022 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

