Dayco Signs as an Official Partner of Tony Stewart Racing in NHRA

Dayco Racing Belts to be Used by Drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 7, 2022) – Dayco, a leading engine products and drive systems supplier in the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries, is proud to announce a collaboration with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series for the 2023 season that includes supplying three-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan and 10-time Top Fuel event winner Leah Pruett with its 11mm blower belt, along with technical support.

TSR just completed its inaugural NHRA season, earning five victories in 2022 – four in Funny Car with Hagan and one in Top Fuel with Pruett. The team also placed both drivers in the Countdown to the Championship, with Pruett securing her sixth Countdown appearance while Hagan earned his spot in the NHRA postseason for the 11th time.

These two racers push their machines to the limit, driving speeds in excess of 330 mph down the track, and now will officially be putting the Dayco blower belt to the ultimate test as the team sets its sights on the 2023 season.

“You’ve got to have the best parts and pieces to put 11,000 horsepower to the pavement, and that’s why we’ve partnered with Dayco,” said Stewart, owner, TSR. “The amount of load we put on a blower belt is huge. They need to be tough, strong and durable. Dayco belts check all of those boxes, and the technical support they provide to our race team is incredible. When winning is measured in thousandths of a second, this is the kind of partnership you want to have.”

The Dayco 11mm blower belt is race-engineered with a hybrid carbon cord encapsulated in custom rubber compounds and patented low friction PTFE tooth fabric. Built to withstand some of the highest dynamic loads in racing, this standard 11mm pitch, 84mm wide and 145 teeth belt was developed using real-world track data, specifically for supercharged nitromethane engines.

“We’re really excited about this partnership. Tony, Matt and Leah have been fantastic to work with, both on and off the track,” said Jay Buckley, Director of Product Management, Dayco North America. “And we’re glad our belt gets their official stamp of approval as we’re constantly working to make enhancements as we receive team feedback so we know we have a winning formula.”

The two teams will kick off their partnership with a special guest appearance at the PRI Show in Indy this week, with Pruett signing hero cards at Dayco booth #7154 on Thursday from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. EST.

More information about Dayco’s commitment to motorsports and racing can be found here; and additional details about the TSR NHRA team can be found here.

About Dayco:

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through its expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco’s 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows the company to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco’s world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market’s need. Dayco accomplishes this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything they do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the company’s website at www.dayco.com.