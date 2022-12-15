Whelen Engineering continues as primary sponsor

No. 31 Cadillac V-LMDh will feature longtime Action Express Racing partner

DETROIT (Dec. 15, 2022) — Cadillac and Whelen Engineering have agreed to a sponsorship extension that will see the company’s familiar logo prominently displayed on the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh race car campaigned by Action Express Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Since 1952, the Whelen Engineering Company has been a global leader in the design and manufacturing of reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers and high-powered warning systems for automotive, aviation and mass notification industries.

“Whelen has been racing a Cadillac DPi in the IMSA’s top prototype class since 2017. The combination of Action Express Racing and Cadillac Racing has proven to be a very successful alliance for us as evidenced by our winning the Team and Driver Championships in 2018 and 2021,” said Sonny Whelen, Executive Vice President. “Today we couldn’t be more proud to continue along with Action Express Racing to join Cadillac Racing’s effort to develop and campaign their new groundbreaking hybrid racing platform that we will compete with in the IMSA GTP class. This exciting new program will demonstrate cutting-edge development and execution as the cars hit the track for the first time at the January 2023 Rolex 24 in Daytona. Many thanks to Cadillac and AXR for the opportunity to be involved in this exceptional project.”

In the IMSA Daytona Prototype international (DPi) era from 2017-2022, the New England-based company was the primary sponsor of Action Express Racing’s No. 31 Cadillac DPi-V.R that recorded eight victories and Team and Driver championships in 2018 and 2021. Partnering with Action Express Racing in 2015, the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Corvette DP won Team and Driver championships in 2016.

“Cadillac is proud of the on-track success we’ve accomplished since collaborating with Whelen Engineering in 2017,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “We look forward to continuing this incredible working relationship as we begin the 2023 season in the Cadillac V-LMDh.”

Cadillac Racing, which amassed three Manufacturer Championships and a manufacturer-best 27 wins in DPi competition, will compete in IMSA’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class and the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2023 with the Cadillac V-LMDh.

Codeveloped by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis manufacturer Dallara, the Cadillac V-LMDh features an all-new Cadillac 5.5-liter DOHC V-8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing propulsion team based in Pontiac, Michigan, which will generate more than 670 horsepower from the combined output of its engine and hybrid powertrain. The V-LMDh will serve as Cadillac’s first hybrid prototype race car.

Pipo Derani, the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi Driver champion with Action Express Racing and Cadillac, and Alexander Sims will drive the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac V-LMDh in the nine GTP races.

Both drivers have logged significant miles on a variety of U.S. racetracks and provided critical feedback as Cadillac Racing continues development of the hybrid race car for competition. They will be joined by versatile driver Jack Aitken for the four IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup races in 2023, starting with the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway.

Action Express Racing has an unrivaled record in IMSA competition, claiming 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Team and Driver championships, as well as securing the 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 North American Endurance Championships titles.

