Fairspin is the first blockchain casino with a license

This blockchain-based casino is the first gaming platform that has incorporated traditional gaming content with blockchain technology. With a wide range of popular games available from leading providers, all deposits, bets, and withdrawals are transparently displayed and protected by blockchain technology, making them available to players of all backgrounds. A complete solution for Fairspin is provided by the TruePlay blockchain platform. A historical overview of Fairspin Casino and its important features. The casino was founded in late 2018 and paid out more than 40,000 ETH in 2019 to players.

Providing its customers with an easy way to verify every payment they make through the Blockchain Explorer, Fairspin has been nominated for several distinguished awards, including the 2017 and 2018 EGR Operator Awards as well as the 2017 and 2018 SBC Awards, as a result of its innovative approach to the use of blockchain technology within the gaming industry.

Blockchain platform crypto casino:

Open statistics on deposits, games, and any withdrawals.

Comes with a license from Curaçao eGaming.

Techcore Holding BV is responsible for the control and safety of players, whose activities are licensed by the Curaçao eGaming Commission, the official regulator of the gaming industry in Curaçao.

The Fairspin website (https://fairspin.io/) is available in English, Russian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Japanese, and Polish.

Support is available 24/7 in all of the above languages.

Deposits and withdrawals are available in both cryptocurrencies and paper funds.

Bonus Program

New players get 30 free spins right after registration. For each of the first four deposits, the player receives bonuses totaling up to 40 ETH.

Bonuses:

First deposit: up to 100% bonus and up to 30 free spins;

Second deposit: up to 75% bonus and up to 30 free spins;

Third deposit: Bonus up to 75% and up to 30 free spins;

Fourth deposit: Bonus up to 200% and up to 50 free spins.

The casino offers deposit bonuses and a cashback of up to 10% per week for regular players. For High Roller Club members, the bonuses at Fairspin are higher, and they apply all the time. In addition, Fairspin’s social media and email campaigns can invoke promo codes for super bonuses, cashback, and free spins.

Deposits and Withdrawals

The Fairspin account can be funded using a crypto wallet (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tether, TRON Coin, and others) and a bank card (Visa, MasterCard). Withdrawals follow the same procedure as deposits. Within the platform, all funds are automatically converted into ERC-20 TPLAY token. This allows all transactions to be recorded in a smart contract, and players can track all deposits and withdrawals in the Blockchain Explorer. TPLAY exchange rate is linked to Ethereum: 1 TPLAY = 0.001 ETH. Most payment methods in Fairspin have no restrictions on deposits and withdrawals.

Future Development Prospects

To assess how the Fairspin platform will work, it is worth taking a look at its advantages and disadvantages.

Plus points: