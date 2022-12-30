Leland Honeyman Jr. joins Alpha Prime Racing in 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C (December 30, 2022): Alpha Prime Racing is excited to announce that Leland Honeyman Jr. will be joining the team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season.

“What Leland was able to do in ARCA East last year was really impressive,” said APR President Tommy Joe Martins. “It’s even more impressive given his age. We see Leland as a young driver that can grow and develop with us not just this year but for years to come.”

Honeyman Jr. raced for Young’s Motorsports in 2022, making 7 starts for in the ARCA Menards East Series along with 3 starts in the ARCA Menards Series and 1 start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The 17-year-old notched 3 top-five finishes and 5 top-ten finishes along with a pole position at Pensacola in his ARCA East Series campaign while scoring an impressive 6th place finish at Iowa in the ARCA Series.

“I’m super excited to be a part of the Alpha Prime Racing roster in 2023,” Honeyman Jr. said. “It’s amazing to be stepping into one of the top levels of NASCAR and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. I can’t thank Team Dillion Management, Tommy Joe and his team enough for believing in me. This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m ready to get to work and see where we can go together.”

Details regarding sponsorship and the races that Leland will compete in will come at a future date.