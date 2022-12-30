The Best Way to Play Cricket Game

Cricket is fun and a social game to play. It is played all over the world. It is also watched and loved by millions of people. Every apprentice wants to be a re-known cricketer. There are a few techniques that a beginner can use to ace the sport. The three key things in cricket are bowling, fielding, and batting. For a player to become a great batsman, below are a few helpful live cricket betting tips for you.

Standing sideways

Always ensure that you position yourself facing the bowler with your feet, shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight as you bend your body with your hips. While holding the bat ready, point your non-dominant shoulder towards the bowler and ensure that you keep your eyes on the ball. Your shoulders should not drop and you must be at eye level at all times. For the right-handed players, stand on the right side of the stump. For the left-handed, you ought to stand on the right side also.

Hold the bat

Always hold your bat tightly. For the right-handed players, ensure that your left-hand holds the end of the bat facing the bowler and your right hand is placed on top of your left hand. Also, hold the bat with two fingers and your thumb. You must place your forefinger in a good position to have a firm grip on the bat. The vice versa is true of the left-handed batsmen. For the bat paddle to feel comfortable in your hands, you have to ensure that your hands are close to each other.

Eyes on the ball

Always make sure that you keep your eyes on the ball all the time. This way, you will be able to follow until the ball is pitched. It will be easier for you to figure out the position you have to take to hit the ball. Think about which shot to take as soon as the ball comes toward you. When the ball is pitched in a good way, you can drive to take a long shot but if it is too high or too low, then take a defensive shot. This is one of the most crucial cricket batting techniques for beginners to remember and apply.

Follow through

A player can refine their skills by following with a swing. Ensure that you follow through with your bat for the whole swing even if you miss the ball. This is done to hit the ball as far as possible. Practice consistently so that if you miss the ball, you will not pop the ball in the air and get out easily.

Stay calm

Being nervous while in play can throw you out of focus and off your game. You have to make mistakes while nervous. Every time ensure that you practice regulating your breathing and visualize the trajectory of the ball. Try to block out all the excitement and nervousness coming from other players and spectators and concentrate on the ball.

Conclusion

The above live cricket betting tips can help you become a very great batsman. However, there are more complex techniques that include vertical bat shots and horizontal bat shots.