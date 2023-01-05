MOVING FORWARD IS THE STORY OF BRADEN CHIARAMONTE’S TULSA SHOOTOUT

(El Cajon, CA, January 4, 2022) The story of Braden Chiaramonte’s second-ever appearance at the “Tulsa Shootout” in the massive SageNet Center was “Moving Forward.” Driving the Hyper house car in the Winged A Class and Stock Non-Wing categories and the family-owned #73B in the Outlaw Winged and Non-Wing classes, he started 11 races at the shootout. The popular teen finished better than the position he started in six times. He placed in the same position as he started twice. All told for the popular event, he advanced a total of 15 positions while only losing six spots.

The 38th running of the “Shootout” drew a massive 1,722 entries. Those drivers contested 358 races and 3,410 green flag laps. Needless to say, the competition was extremely tough and at times, very aggressive. While some drivers raced cleanly, others at times, were ruthless and raced anything but clean. Chiaramonte stuck with his form and was one of the drivers who kept it honest.

The El Cajon, California-based racer kicked things off on Tuesday, December 27th in the Winged Outlaw heat race. Starting on the Outside of the front row, the rising star battled hard and took the lead on the 3rd circuit. Once securing the point he moved away over the final five laps and captured the victory a full straightaway ahead of his closest pursuer. Soon after the impressive outing was completed, Chiaramonte was stopped for an interview that was seen and heard by thousands across the world on the Flo Racing Network. The interview is available at the following Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/cody.quarles.3/videos/688509236102127.

On the second night of action in Tulsa, Chiaramonte was competing in 8-lap heat races in the Non-Wing Outlaw class and the Winged A-Class. In the Winged Outlaws, the 15-year-old came from 10th on the start and raced all the way up to fourth by the time the checkered flag fell. Likewise, he did move forward in the Winged-A class. Starting sixth in that race, he advanced one position forward to finish fifth.

On Thursday the 29th, Chiaramonte, who excelled at every level he competed in during the 2022 season, contested his Stock Non-Wing heat race. As had been the case the prior two nights, he once again moved forward in his white #73B. After starting sixth he passed three other cars and placed third.

Friday, December, 30th, was qualifier night for the three classes Chiaramonte was competing in. The teen driver started in the Winged Outlaw class. He was second on the start and stayed in the runner-up spot for the first six laps. In the end, he did slip back to fifth. It was one of only three times all week that he finished farther back than he started and it was the only time he placed farther back than one position from where he started.

Chiaramonte contested two other races on the qualifier night. He started and placed sixth in the Non-Wing Outlaws. In the Stock Non-Wing class, he began in ninth and finished in the same position.

At the finale on Saturday, Chiaramonte started fourth in the 12-lap Winged-Outlaw B Main and finished fifth. In the Non-Wing Outlaws B main, the teen started fifth and raced his way up to second. That placed him in the Last Chance Qualifier where he started 13th. On the first circuit, a three-car tangle just in front of Chiaramonte took place on the back chute. With no time to get out of harm’s way, he took evasive action but was tagged by one of the cars. While he was able to continue, he could not advance forward in his wounded car and finished in 14th.

The other class he competed in on the Final night was the Stock Non-Wing. In his B main, he started in the seventh position and finished in sixth.

Chiaramonte is headed right back to Tulsa where he will contest next week’s Chili Bowl Midget Nationals on the same SageNet Center track.

As the full 2023 season is just around the corner, Chiaramonte and his team are making plans for a busy year. If you are interested in becoming a marketing partner with one of the most talented and personable young drivers in the sport, please feel free to call or e-mail Daniel Chiaramonte mailto:dchiaramonte@rtltraffic.com or (619) 988 7563.

Chiaramonte would like to thank the following marketing partners for making his 2022 racing season possible. RTL Traffic Control and Equipment Rentals, AM Ortega, Impact Racing, and AIM Sports Data.

Braden Chiaramonte 2022 Results

January 1 Tulsa Shootout Stock Non Wings 9th A Main

March 5 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

March 6 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 8th A Main

March 25 Bakersfield Speedway California Lightning Sprints 6th A Main

April 16 Bakersfield Speedway USAC Western States Midgets 9th A Main

April 23 Imperial Valley Raceway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 1st A Main

April 30 Barona Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints 2nd A Main

May 12 US 24 Raceway All In Transportation A Wingless Clash 13th A Main

May 13 US 24 Raceway All In Transportation A Wingless Clash 16th A Main

May 14 US 24 Raceway All In Transportation A Wingless Clash 5th L.C.Q.

May 21 Ventura Raceway USAC Western State Midgets 7th A Main

June 2 US 24 Raceway Performance Electronics Big Dance 12th A Main

June 3 US 24 Raceway Performance Electronics Big Dance 14th A Main

June 4 US 24 Raceway Performance Electronics Big Dance 8th Qualifier

June 11 Lemoore Jet Bowl Non-Wing Outlaw Micro 4th A Main

June 18 Merced Speedway USAC Western Midgets 10th A Main

July 15 Jefferson County Speedway USAC National Midgets 18th A Main

July 16 Jefferson County Speedway USAC National Midgets 16th A Main

August 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway USAC National Midgets 5th D Main

August 26 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Cars 18th A Main

August 27 Placerville Speedway Winged 360 Sprint Cars 12th B Main

September 17 Perris Auto Speedway POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint 1st A Main

September 23 Lil Texas Motor Speedway C. Bell’s Micro Mania 8th C Main

September 24 Lil Texas Motor Speedway C. Bell’s Micro Mania 22nd B Main

September 30 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged 360 Fall Nationals 7th D Main

October 1 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged 360 Fall Nationals 8th A Main

October 13 Lemoore Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup 7th B Main

October 13 Lemoore Speedway Winged Outlaw Cal Cup 14th A Main

October 14 Lemoore Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup 16th A Main

October 14 Lemoore Speedway Winged Outlaw Cal Cup 16th B Main

October 15 Lemoore Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Cal Cup 9th A Main

October 15 Lemoore Speedway Winged Outlaw Cal Cup 7th B Main

October 21 Port City Raceway Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback 8th A Main

October 22 Port City Raceway Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback 15th A Main

November 11 Adobe Mountain Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Tribute to Billy Shuman 2nd A Main

November 12 Adobe Mountain Speedway Non-Wing Outlaw Tribute to Billy Shuman 17th A Main

December 31 Tulsa Shootout Stock Non-Wing 7th B Main

December 31 Tulsa Shootout Outlaw Non-Wing 14th LCQ

December 31 Tulsa Shootout Outlaw-Winged 5th B Main