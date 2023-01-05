Extreme E confirms multi-year broadcast extension with FOX Sports

5 January 2023, London: Extreme E has today announced that FOX Sports, the number-one leader in live sports entertainment, has signed a multi-year extension deal with the ground-breaking electric SUV off-road racing series.

The Championship will continue to be screened live across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean on FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Racing and FOX Sports digital platforms in 2023 and 2024.

In just two seasons of racing Extreme E already revolutionised motorsport and entertainment. The series sees E-SUVs racing head-to-head in some of the world’s most remote and extreme environments that have been damaged by climate change, whilst raising awareness and inspiring action.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “We’re proud and delighted to announce the extension of this broadcasting agreement between FOX Sports and Extreme E for 2023 and 2024.

“The deal signifies a major commitment by a sports broadcasting powerhouse, further underlining the ever increasing popularity of our championship’s thrilling on track spectacle as well as the human stories behind the racing.

“The extension ensures that millions of viewers across North America and the Caribbean will receive the in the live coverage of Extreme E as we move into our third season and beyond.”

Frank Wilson, FOX Sports VP Production, said: “It’s great to extend our relationship with Extreme E.

“An innovative series with an impactful mission, Extreme E delivers not only competitive racing across a wide variety of courses, but also drives conversation across broader topics impacting communities around the world.”

Season 3 of Extreme E’s global racing voyage kicks off in Saudi Arabia on 11-12 March 2023.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com