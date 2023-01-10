RISI COMPETIZIONE ANNOUNCES ENTRY IN GTD PRO CLASS WITH FERRARI 296 GT3 AND DRIVER LINE-UP FOR 2023 RUNNING OF ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Risi Competizione Ferrari 296 GT3 No. 62:

Houston, Texas (January 10, 2023) … Risi Competizione is proud to announce their return to Daytona International Speedway for the 61st anniversary of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 28-29, 2023.

The Houston, Texas-based Risi Competizione team is the 2022 IMSA Michelin Endurance Champions in GTD Pro class and will compete in a brand-new Ferrari 296 GT3 in the GTD Pro class at Daytona. The drivers for the 2023 Rolex 24 edition will all be Ferrari GT factory drivers, who completed and led many laps last year, finishing in second place in the 2022 Rolex 24 running. The returning drivers, who are all very familiar with the Risi team, include World Endurance GT champions James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi and IMSA Michelin Endurance GTD Pro Champions Davide Rigon and Daniel Serra.

Risi Competizione, who counts this year as its 22nd entry in the historic twice-around-the-clock Florida endurance race, has competed with Ferrari models since its start in 1998. The team’s inaugural year featured a Ferrari 333SP in the WSC class. Their GT racing successes, starting in 2003, includes competition with the Ferrari 360, 430, 458 and most recently 488 Prancing Horse models. Team Principal Giuseppe Risi now continues his Ferrari racing legacy in America with the newest GT addition to the Ferrari race family, the 296 GT3.

