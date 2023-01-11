6 Things You Should Avoid When Using A Rental Car

Renting a car can be a great way to get around while on vacation or even for business. It’s convenient and often quite affordable, but if you don’t take the right precautions there could be hidden costs or dangers that come with it.

To make sure your rental experience is smooth and hassle-free, here are six things you should avoid when using a rental car.

Be without insurance coverage

Even if the rental company offers its insurance policy, it may not cover everything in case of an accident or other damage to the vehicle – so always double-check and get some additional coverage before hitting the road.

Additionally, insurance coverage such as no-fault and liability coverage is necessary to protect you from any legal implications should the worst happen. If you find yourself in an accident when using a rental car, this coverage will minimize the financial burden and potential legal issues. Or, if you have personal car insurance, be sure to check that it covers rental cars as well.

Ignore the fine print of your agreement

Make sure to read through the terms and conditions of your rental agreement before signing any documents. Some companies may charge additional fees for things like an extra driver or additional mileage. Knowing exactly what costs are associated with your rental car ahead of time will help you stick to your budget and avoid any unexpected charges.

For instance, some rental companies may require a security deposit, so be sure to have it ready when you pick up the vehicle.

Additionally, be sure to check the return policy of your rental agreement. Most companies have a specific window for when you can return the car, and if you’re not careful, there may be additional charges or fees incurred if you fail to meet this timeline.

Neglect maintenance

Before you drive off with your rental car, check it over for any stubborn stains, dents, or scratches as these can result in additional fees once you return the car because of wear and tear charges. Be sure to inspect the car thoroughly before signing off on the rental agreement as well. Make sure all dashboard warning lights are off and that there’s adequate fuel, oil, and coolant in the car.

You can also ask the rental company for a maintenance checklist to make sure that everything is in good working order before you get behind the wheel. This document will also come in handy if you do incur any extra fees when returning the car.

Drive recklessly or break the rules of the road

This may seem obvious, but it’s important to remember when using a rental car: drive responsibly and obey all traffic laws. Not only is this essential for your safety, but rental companies may charge additional fees if you’re caught breaking the law or have an accident while in their care.

Always keep track of the speed limit and watch for any road signs that could affect your trip. For instance, some cities have toll roads that require payment when using them – be sure to plan your trip accordingly, so you’re not caught off guard.

Leave valuables in the car

It goes without saying, but never leave any valuable items in a rental car. This includes items like laptops, jewelry, or expensive electronics – as these can often be targets for theft. Even if you’re just making a quick stop at the grocery store, it’s best to take your items with you when exiting the vehicle or place them in the trunk, locked glove compartment, or under the front seat. However, most rental companies should have a safe or lock box available for customers to store valuables during their trip.

This is important to remember not only for your safety but also because the rental company won’t be liable should any items go missing while in their care.

Drive with expired documentation

Before hitting the road, make sure that all necessary documents like your driver’s license and car insurance are up to date and valid. Without a valid license, you won’t be able to rent a car in the first place. Not all rental companies will accept international licenses, so it’s important to check ahead of time and have a valid license from your home country on hand if necessary.

Some rental companies may also require additional documents such as proof of insurance or credit card information. Be sure to bring all necessary paperwork with you when renting the vehicle, otherwise, you could be charged extra fees or your reservation may be canceled.

Renting a car can be an easy and affordable way to get around, but it’s important to remember that there are certain things you should avoid when using one. From additional mileage fees to leaving your valuables in the car, these tips will help you stay safe and keep your rental costs down.

Be sure to check all documents before renting the vehicle – such as driver’s license and insurance information – as well as inspect the car for any damages or wear-and-tear.