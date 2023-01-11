Basic Motorcycle Maintenance Checklist You Need

Introduction

Motorcycles are a lot of fun to ride, but they do require some maintenance. A great way to keep your bike running smoothly is by following a basic motorcycle maintenance checklist. Let’s take a look at what needs to be done and how often you should do it.

Maintain your motorcycle to the T with this basic motorcycle maintenance checklist.

Keep it clean and polish regularly. Your bike will last longer if you keep it clean, so make sure you wash it from time to time and wax or polish it when necessary. If you live in a humid area, waxing is especially important; this will help protect the paint job from rust and oxidation caused by moisture in the air. Waxing also helps repel dirt and grime, which can scratch and damage the finish of your wheels over time.

Change Your Oil Regularly

Regular oil changes are the best way to ensure that your bike stays in top condition. Make sure you use the right kind of oil—your owner’s manual will tell you what type is recommended. If you don’t have an owner’s manual, speak with your mechanic about what kind of oil he or she recommends for your particular motorcycle.

If you don’t have a lot of money to spend on this maintenance item, check out our tips for saving money on motorcycle parts like these Kawasaki parts in Australia and accessories!

If you’re not comfortable working with tools or changing your oil, then bring it into a service center where they can do it for less than if you bought all the parts yourself and did it at home in your garage (which we recommend against).

Continue reading as we take you through a few simple steps to ensure your bike is always in top form.

It’s important to perform regular maintenance on your bike, whether you’re a casual rider or a serious biker.

The benefits of regular maintenance are numerous:

Your motorcycle will run better and more efficiently;

You can save money over time by doing simple tasks yourself instead of paying someone else to do them;

Your bike will be less likely to break down unexpectedly in an inconvenient location (like on the highway).

The Essentials of Motorcycle Maintenance

Tire pressure

Chain tension

Brake pads

Engine oil level (if you don’t know how to check this, read the manual)

Battery charge (if it’s been a while since you charged your battery and want to make sure it’s still in good shape)

Coolant level (also easy to find in the owner’s manual if you don’t know how to find yours)

Tires for wear and tear

Keep Your Motorcycle Running Smoothly

Oil: check your oil level and change it if necessary.

Tire Pressure: Check your tire pressure, which should be around 32 psi if you’re running street tires or around 24 psi for dirt tires. If a tire is too low, you can run the risk of getting flats; if it’s too high, your bike will lose traction on slippery surfaces like wet roads or mud.

Brake Fluid: Make sure that there isn’t any water in the brake fluid reservoir; if there is, it means that moisture has gotten into it and could cause the brakes to fail under heavy braking situations like those experienced during an accident or stoplight race against other motorcyclists. Brake fluid should also be changed every two years or so, depending on how often you ride (if you’re only taking short trips around town then chances are that won’t need changing). The color of brake fluid varies depending on what type of caliper/master cylinder combination is used, but usually ranges from pinkish red to dark brown; if yours looks rusty, then chances are good that something’s gone wrong somewhere along the line!

Chain Tensioner: Check for wear on both sides of chain tensioner links using a ruler—you want them even with each other so as not to damage anything else inside when working properly.

Lubricate Moving Parts Regularly

Check your chain, sprockets, and brake pads.

Use the correct lubricant for each part: oil for chains and cables; grease for sprockets and brake calipers.

Apply the lubricant to the moving parts by hand or with a spray bottle (if you’re using aerosol sprays). Rub it in well so that it penetrates all of the surfaces. Don’t get any on paintwork!

Clean And Polish Your Bike Regularly To Prevent Corrosion And Rusting

A good motorcycle is an investment you want to protect. Many of us take extra care to keep our bikes looking their best, but we don’t always think about the long-term damage that can be done by neglecting basic maintenance.

One of the most important things you can do to prevent corrosion and rusting, which can cause permanent damage and make it much harder for you to sell your bike if you ever decide to part with it, is to clean and polish it regularly. This will not only keep your paintwork looking good now but also prevent any potential problems in the future.

While there are lots of different products available on the market designed specifically for this purpose, there are also plenty that aren’t manufactured with motorcycle owners in mind. So what should you look out for?

It’s a good idea to make sure you do things like check your air filter regularly and change it after a while

Check your air filter regularly and change it after a while. The air filter is an important part of your bike, as it cleans the engine’s intake of dust and debris.

Check your chain drive and tighten it every 300 miles or so. If you don’t do this, you could end up with a broken chain that needs to be replaced.

Check your spokes and tighten them every 100 miles or so. If you have loose spokes on your wheels, they can break quickly if not tended to (and thus cause serious damage).

Clean and polish your bike regularly to prevent corrosion and rusting, especially in areas where water tends to collect like undercarriages or exhaust pipes (which can explode!).

Conclusion

Remember that these are just general guidelines. If anything on your motorcycle needs attention sooner than the above schedule, go ahead and take care of it.