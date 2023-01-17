Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco Continue Longstanding Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Increased Involvement with Championship Truck Program Highlights New Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 17, 2023) – For the 11th consecutive season, the leading travel stop network and the leading service center for the trucking industry, Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, will partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Love’s Travel Stops will be the featured partner of the No. 34 Ford Mustang with 2021 Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell. Speedco will be the cornerstone supporter of the No. 38 Ford F-150 team with 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) champion, Zane Smith.

The Love’s and Speedco season will begin at the Daytona International Speedway. Love’s Travel Stops will make its 2023 NASCAR debut during the Daytona 500, a race McDowell won in 2021. The Speedco and Love’s brand will adorn Smith’s attempt to win back-to-back races at Daytona to begin his championship defense.

Along with the “The Great American Race,” Love’s Travel Stops will continue its anchor partnership of McDowell and the No. 34 team in half of the races in 2023. McDowell feels fortunate for the partnership.

“It’s really become a source of pride to carry the Love’s Travel Stops colors and represent all the hard-working men and women who work for or are loyal customers of Love’s,” said McDowell. “The fans associate Love’s Travel Stops yellow paint scheme with our No. 34 Ford Mustang. We created a lot of special moments last year with our record-performing season. We are going to carry that momentum into 2023 and race for wins.”

Speedco will increase its involvement with Smith and be the anchor partner for Smith’s No. 38 Ford F-150 team in the NCTS. Speedco has been a primary partner of FRM’s truck program since the team’s inception at the start of the 2020 season. With Smith, Speedco was the primary partner in three of the No. 38 truck team’s four wins last season en route to a championship. Smith looks to replicate the championship this season.

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in 2022,” said Smith. “Speedco is a big part of that success, I am excited to see their increased involvement this year. I’m proud to represent their customers nationwide as we chase our second championship starting in Daytona.”

About Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco

Love’s Travel Stops is the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 39,0000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance, and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.