Single Day tickets go on sale today for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2023) – Single Day tickets to the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding go on sale to the public today at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be bought online at gpstpete.com for the 19th annual event set for March 3-5 in downtown St. Petersburg.

Fans will experience nonstop racing action at this year’s event which features 10 races from six different series. Daily General Admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $45 for Saturday, and $60 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand seats are $120 for upper rows and $95 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.

Multi-day tickets remain available for purchase for those fans wanting to attend all three days of the event weekend. A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at $65, and 3-Day Grandstand seats are $155 and $125 for upper and lower rows, respectively.

“As the racing season approaches, we are excited to launch single-day ticket options for the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. With its sunshine, palm trees and picturesque waterfront, downtown St. Pete offers the perfect stage for the start of another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “We look forward to dropping the green flag on this action-packed event March 3-5.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will open its season in St. Pete for the 13th time with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding, marking its 19th annual visit to ‘The Sunshine City.’ The weekend schedule will also feature INDYCAR’s future stars as INDY NXT by Firestone speeds through downtown. More of the sport’s rising open-wheel stars looking to climb the professional racing ladder will compete in doubleheader races for both the USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires series. The loaded schedule also includes the variety of Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich and SRO’s GT America powered by AWS sports car action for fans to enjoy.

For additional ticket prices, the event schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

The 19th annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida's spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES' season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

