Ryan Vargas inks part-time Truck Series ride with On Point Motorsports for 2023 season

Ryan Vargas has a new team and new series to call home for this upcoming season after it was announced that he will be campaigning on a part-time basis for On Point Motorsports for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The 22-year-old Vargas from La Mirada, California, will make his inaugural presence in the Truck circuit at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18, where he will be piloting the No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. He will then compete at Darlington Raceway (May 12), Nashville Superspeedway (June 23), Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (July 8), Richmond Raceway (July 29), Talladega Superspeedway (September 30) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 21).

The news comes as Vargas is coming off his fourth part-time campaign in the Xfinity Series, where he notched a career-best sixth-place result at Daytona International Speedway in August. Competing in 26 of 33-scheduled Xfinity events, he notched an average-finishing result of 25.4 before settling in 26th place in the final driver’s standings.

In 67 career starts in the Xfinity Series, Vargas has accumulated a total of two top-10 results, four laps led and an average-finishing result of 25.7. Prior to the Xfinity Series, he competed in the 2018 ARCA Menards Series East season with Rev Racing, where he notched six top-10 results before finishing in sixth place in the final standings. The Californian is also a two-time recipient of the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join On-Point Motorsports for the 2023 Season,” Vargas said. “I told myself heading into this offseason that it was time for a change. I knew that I was ready to take on a new challenge. Having never made a truck series start, I really felt that this year was the perfect time for me to make the move into a competitive Truck Series entry. There’s no denying what Bones and his team have done are nothing short of impressive. With a bunch of top-10 finishes and opportunities to make it to victory lane, I knew I had found myself a fantastic new home.”

In addition, Vargas will be receiving sponsorship support from Critical Path Security, Léargas Security, Swann Security, and Williamsburg Contracting throughout this season.

“Although I won’t be running the full schedule, I’m excited to engrain myself within the organization and work hands on with the development of my teammates and the truck’s on-track performance,” Vargas added, “Thank you to all my fans and followers for continuing to believe in me. I’m truly blessed and I really look forward to competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023!”

For this upcoming season, Vargas will become the 13th different competitor to compete for On Point Motorsports. The team’s No. 30 entry finished in 24th place in the 2022 Truck owner’s standings while being piloted by sixth different competitors. Their best result during the previous season included a 12th-place run at Las Vegas with Tate Fogleman followed by a 13th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway with Kaden Honeycutt.

Vargas’ first Truck Series career start of the season is set to occur at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18. The event’s coverage is scheduled to occur at 2 p.m. ET on FS1.