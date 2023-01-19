Forte Racing to debut at the Rolex 24

Forte Racing, a new California based motorsport company, is delighted to announce its participation to the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with the #78 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2.

The sportscar team is the brainchild of its Italian and American founders, and has secured title backing with Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Operations will be led by veteran open-wheel and sportscar team owner Shane Seneviratne and his proven championship-winning infrastructure at US RaceTronics (USRT).

Arrow Electronics and USRT have enjoyed repeated success in the prestigious Lamborghini Super Trofeo series making the step towards the IMSA GT3 paddock a natural progression. The team is bi-costal with operations already established in both California and North Carolina.

For the 2023 campaign, Forte Racing will also be supported by two key partners, North American retail automotive and motorsport leaders O’Gara and Change Racing. Both are established players in the space; O’Gara is the largest Lamborghini retailer in the world while Change Racing has already won numerous Super Trofeo and IMSA races and titles.

“As Lamborghini Squadra Corse we are glad to welcome in GTD the team Forte, the crew is well known in our family coming from successful seasons in our Lamborghini SuperTrofeo North America, together with our junior and factory drivers involved with Forte, we are ready for this new challenge” said Giorgio Sanna, Motorsport Director for Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

The official GT3 driver’s line-up will be announced at the ROAR, the Rolex 24’s official testing, scheduled for January 20-22 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Forte Racing is the motorsport arm of Forte, a company at the intersection of automotive commerce and content, launching in 2023.