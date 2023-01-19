50th ANNUAL RPM@DAYTONA WORKSHOPS SET TO GO FEBRUARY 13 & 14 AT THE SHORES RESORT & SPA IN DAYTONA – RPM@DAYTONA WORKSHOPS “ATTENDEE” CONTINUES

Discounted Rooms Still Available at the Shores Until Monday, January 23, 2023 –

Daytona Beach, Florida (January 18, 2023) – The 50th Annual RPM@Daytona Workshops will celebrate it’s Golden Anniversary at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, February 12th, 13th and 14th.

Registration for the 50th Annual RPM@Daytona Workshops are now open. Registration online can be completed here; www.myracepass.com/events/433221/tickets or the form located here (www.promotersnewsletter.com/daytona-apply-offline/) may be filled out and returned to RPM via fax (716.685.0923) or e-mail: info@racingpromomonthly.com. This and more information can be found at www.promotersnewsletter.com. There is no “late registration” fee and registrations may be completed “at the door”.

The Shores Resort & Spa, has become the “host” hotel for the for RPM attendees and exhibitors with short notice and will surely play as a gracious host to the compelling sessions that will assemble the “Golden Anniversary” 50th Annual RPM@Daytona Workshop sessions.

A packed agenda stands in front of attendees of the 49th Annual RPM@Daytona Workshops at the Plaza Resort & Spa, which will see several new presentations including former New England superstar racer “Dynamite” Dave Dion, Renee Dupuis, Megan Hazel, Brett Deyo and others, who will bring a unique and dedicated dynamic to the loaded two-days of the Workshops.

The 47th Annual Auto Racing Promoter of the Year will also be introduced in a new session, brought to you by MyRacePass called “The Final Lap” dedicating the last hour of the Workshops on the final day to further networking and learning.

If you are looking to make reservations, make them now; the 50th Annual RPM@Daytona Workshops take place, Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14 at the Shores Resort & Spa in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Rooms can be booked here; https://be.synxis.com/?Hotel=17713&Chain=5433&arrive=2023-02-10&depart=2023-02-16&adult=1&child=0&group=2302RPMRAC – Reservation Phone Line: 386-767-3750. Please Note: If you have previously made reservations at The Plaza, those reservations will not transfer to the Shores and a new reservation must be made.

The 50th Annual RPM Workshops in Reno or Daytona stand as a “can’t miss” event for track promoters nationwide. The 51st Annual RPM@Reno Western Workshops will take place, November 28, 29 & 30, 2023.

The Racing Promotion Monthly (RPM) Newsletter and RPM Workshops provide an educational and networking program to the motorsports industry. The program provides media and meeting platforms which offer promoters, motorsports management, tracks, sanctions and companies a forum to share, educate and network within. The newsletter and workshops are services of Hoosier Racing Tire and K&K Insurance, with supporting sponsorship coming from Chevrolet Performance Products, RACEceiver, Moffet Productions, IMCA Racing, Eldorado Hotel and Casino, Simes Graphic Design, MyRacePass and Firethorn Marketing.

Further information regarding the RPM e-newsletters and workshops may be found at the company’s website, www.promotersnewsletter.com

RPM@DAYTONA WORKSHOP SCHEDULE – Subject to change, additional topics and presenters

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2023;

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. RPM@DAYTONA Workshop Credentials **Exhibitors Area ***

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2023;

8:00 a.m. WORKSHOPS GUEST SERVICES DESK OPENS, Convention Area (Top Floor) at the Shores Advanced and late-entry credentials available.

8:30 a.m. WORKSHOPS TRADE SHOW OPENS, products and services for promoters and short tracks.

9:45 a.m. PROMOTERS’ WELCOME, The Eldorado Resort & Casino (Dennis version – introduce Joe Skotnicki for very brief welcome remarks…)

9:45 a.m. 50th Annual RPM@Daytona Workshops Opening

9:55 a.m. DAVE DION; The passionate racer that understands both sides.

10:15 a.m.; SEAN FOSTER; One of the “newest” promoters in short track racing, turns the tables on the room. As a new, young promoter, Foster is going to present what he’s learned and then ask the room the questions to help him advance his business. A new session for the Workshops.

11:00 p.m. TBD; “Special Guest”

12:00-1:25 p.m. LUNCH BREAK

1:25 p.m. WORKSHOP RECONVENES, announcements and introduction of special guests;

PAUL UNDERWOOD – K&K Insurance (May be Steve Sinclair Speaking)

PAUL MENTING – Hoosier Racing Tire

1:45 p.m. CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE; STATE OF THE CRATE, Chevrolet Performance, “State of the Crate” direct from one of the top executives at Chevrolet Performance.

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – EXHIBITOR EXHIBITION TIME – Spend time with our vendors and enjoy a refreshment. There is a homework assignment. If you are a promoter, by the end of the show on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, collect and turn a business card from each vendor and your topic discussed with each exhibitor, that will be turned in at the registration desk. The Promoter with the most meaningful visits will win a prize announced at the final session of the Workshops presented by MyRacePass.

2:30-5:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions: .

THE K&K INSURANCE ROOM

2:45-3:45 p.m. “THE JODY SESSION” led by Renee Dupuis. Dupuis, a former racer, is an advocate of females in the sport and their success. She is now a promotional partner in the Monaco Modified Series she will lead an entire session devoted to “Women in the Promotional Business…” named after Jody Deery, this session will be featured at each workshop.

3:45-4:15 p.m. ADVANCES IN TIMING & SCORING led by Timing and Scoring Experts.

THE HOOSIER TIRE ROOM

2:45-3:45 p.m. TRACK SAFETY, IT’S IIN THE DETAILS; Joe Skotnicki and the Reverend Don Rivers

3:45-4:15 p.m. CHUCK DEERY’S SIGNATURE – 25 ideas session with new and refreshed ideas. The former Auto Racing Promoter of the Year and successful Promoter at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisc

3:30-4:15 p.m. TICKETS, TICKETS, TICKETS… RPM Takes a look at Ticketing.

MAIN ROOM;

4:15-5:00 p.m. ASK AN ARPY – Past Auto Racing Promoters of the Year take to the stage to answer a multitude of questions.

5:00 p.m. CLOSING REMARKS, ADJOURNMENT

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2023;

8:15 a.m. WORKSHOPS GUEST SERVICES DESK OPENS, Convention Area at the Eldorado Advanced and late-entry credentials available.

8:30 a.m. WORKSHOPS TRADE SHOW OPENS, Continental breakfast, products and services for promoters and short tracks.

9:30 a.m. WELCOME & ANNOUNCEMENTS; Sponsor Presentations;

9:45 a.m. ARPY 46, JOE KOSISKI, Joe Kosiski, owner and operator of I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska and a Late Model Touring Series in the Midwest.

10:15 a.m. BRETT DEYO, Deyo has become one of the most successful ticketing selling promoters in the Northeast’s dense market. He is here to help you enhance your ticket sales with what he has found successful in the promotional world.

10:45 a.m. ANNUAL CASE LAW SUMMARY: Paul Tetreault, Agajanian, McFall, Weiss, Tetreault, & Crist, LLP review the the year’s case law decisions.

11:15 a.m. MOTORSPORTS, GENERAL LAW DISCUSSION; Tetreault updates attendees on the circumstances that surround our environment (open to written questions).

12:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. LUNCH BREAK

1:30 p.m. WORKSHOP RECONVENES, followed by Concurrent Sessions: with influential topics presented in two rooms.

THE K&K INSURANCE ROOM

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. – PRO-BONO HOUR, Tetreault takes an hour to discuss topics individually.

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. – THE LIVE STREAM – A-TO-Z;

3:00-3:45 p.m. – A LOOK AT RACE TRACK ACCOUNTING;

THE HOOSIER TIRE ROOM

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – FAN INTERACTION, A “HOW TO”, Megan Hazel, World Racing Group

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. – THE ART OF THE PUBLIC ADDRESS SYSTEM AND ANNOUNCING; Ralph Sheheen

3:00-3:45 p.m. – CONCESSIONS, WHAT SELLS? WHAT DOESN’T? SPECIALTY ITEMS?

MAIN ROOM

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. – MYRACEPASS PRESENTS “THE FINAL LAP”; 5 minutes with Josh Holt, meet the RPM “Event of the Year” winner and the introduction of the 47th Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year

5:00 p.m. ADJOURNMENT: Enjoy, please remain safe, with a safe journey home or continuing enjoying the exciting racing action throughout Volusia County and all of Florida.

Please note that this a preliminary schedule that is a tentative draft, with subjects and topics that may change.