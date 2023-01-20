Kaulig Racing tabs Justin Haley for multiple Xfinity Series events in 2023

Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Xfinity Series Chevrolet Camaro entry will become the team’s “all-star” entry for this upcoming Xfinity season as Justin Haley will be driving the entry in multiple Xfinity events, beginning with the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

The news comes two days after Landon Cassill, who was scheduled to pilot the No. 10 entry for a second season, will not be competing on a full-time basis for the 2023 season. It also comes six months after his sponsor Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy. Cassill, who finished in 13th place in the 2022 Xfinity standings on the strength of a career-high five top-five results, 12 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 16.2, has yet to announce his plans for this upcoming season.

Haley, who competed in the Xfinity circuit with Kaulig from 2019 to 2021 and accumulated four victories, including two at Daytona, is currently set to compete in his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 23-year-old native from Winamac, Indiana, capped off his first season with Kaulig in 22nd place in the 2022 Cup standings on the strength of three top-five results, four top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 22.7. Throughout the previous season, he also made one start in the Xfinity circuit in Kaulig’s No. 14 Chevrolet Camaro entry at Daytona in August, where he finished 25th after being involved in a late multi-car incident.

🌟 @Justin_Haley_ will pilot our All-Star No. 10 Chevrolet in the #XfinitySeries for multiple races in 2023!



His first race will be the season-opener at @DAYTONA! 🤩#TrophyHunting | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Xiyf6zlMox — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 20, 2023

Kaulig Racing’s Nos. 11 and 16 entries will be remaining as full-time entries alongside the No. 10 entry for Xfinity regulars Daniel Hemric and Chandler Smith, respectively. Hemric, the 2021 Xfinity Series champion, returns for a second season at Kaulig while Smith prepares for his first full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit as he will battle for the rookie title.

The remainder of Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 driver lineup will be determined at a later date.

Haley’s first Xfinity start of the season is set to occur at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, which will commence a new season of Xfinity competition.