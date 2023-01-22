CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24

Garcia fourth-fastest in GTD PRO qualifying with No. 3 Corvette C8.R

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2023) – A new season – and Corvette Racing’s 25th – will see Antonio Garcia and the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R start fourth in class for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona.

During Sunday’s 15-minute qualifying session, Garcia posted a best lap of 1:48.077 (118.582 mph) around the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course to slot into the top-five in the GT Daytona (GTD PRO) class and 12th among all GTD entries for the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The No. 3 Corvette – with Garcia teaming with Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia – completed 146 laps for nearly 520 miles across the three-day Roar Before the 24 test days. The focus now turns to adding a sixth class win at the Rolex 24, the last coming in 2021.

As is traditionally the case, exploring different mechanical setups and aero configurations were the most important items to cross off during the Roar. Aside from a steering issue in Friday’s opening session, the Corvette spent minimal time in the pitlane, which helped maximize the amount of data gathering for next week.

This is the second year for Corvette Racing in the GTD PRO class, which is comprised of GT3-level cars from multiple manufacturers. Corvette Racing won one race in 2022 and finished third in the GTD PRO championship.

Corvette Racing returns to the track for the first official Rolex 24 practice at 11:05 a.m. ET on Thursday.

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R – QUALIFIED FOURTH IN GTD PRO: “It was a little bit messy. I didn’t know which cars had Pro drivers and which had Bronze drivers. I got caught out a few times but that’s just the way it is. Whatever I lost behind in traffic is what I gained on the draft so it was a trade-off. The track changed a little bit with the rain yesterday but it was pretty much the same in the end. The wind was pretty strong so the car felt a little slower. We will see what we can find in the data to try and be a little quicker next week.”

JORDAN TAYLOR, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “From a pace perspective, it’s hard to tell where we’re going to stack up next week. For us, we’re focusing on what we can control. We’ve made a lot of headway, especially since 2022. When we hit the ground here last year, we were guessing on what was going to work and what wasn’t going to work. Coming in this year, I feel like we are so far ahead of where we were last year. This weekend went smoothly other than one incident we had. Now we’re fine-tuning the car and making small changes here and there to make all three drivers happy. It’s nice to have three guys who agree on what the car should feel like. We’re all heading in the same direction from a setup point of view. This weekend was about doing the little things – not just the driver side but also on the crew side and engineering side with things like pit stop practice and driver change practice. We’re very much prepared for next week.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 3 MOBIL 1/SiriusXM CHEVROLET CORVETTE C8.R: “Last year was very different with the required changes we had to make for the GTD spec. From a driver’s perspective, we need to be diligent with our preparation into next week. The car was really good yesterday in both the wet and dry conditions. We made some progress there and we’ll come up with a plan to get more speed out of it if we can. Having had a full year on this car and tire combination, the crew has the car already in a better place than last year. We have the knowledge and experience from last year, which is helpful. The goal obviously is to win this race, so we’ll take whatever we can from last year’s race and last year’s season to apply it to this year’s Rolex 24.”

