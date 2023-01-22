Marcelli’s Mega Lap Places No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX Evo22 Fourth in GTD Qualifying

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti’s No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 will Start Fourth for the 61st Running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

(Daytona Beach, Fla.) January 22, 2023 — No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 driver Kyle Marcelli clocked a scintillating lap around Daytona International Speedway’s legendary road course on Sunday afternoon, putting the Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 on the outside of the second row for the start of the 2023 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA. Teammates Ashton Harrison, Danny Formal and Ryan Briscoe will share the cockpit with Marcelli for the twice-around-the-clock endurance battle, with the green flag waving next Saturday.

“We’re at Daytona International Speedway for the 24-hour event weekend—the Super Bowl of sports car racing,” said Kyle Marcelli. “Qualifying is super important in our class and I’m thrilled that our No. 93 Harrison Contacting Company Acura NSX will start in fourth on the grid. All of us drivers—Ashton, Danny, Ryan, myself—we’re all getting along really well and looking for the same things out of the car. Acura, HPD and the Racers Edge with WTRAndretti crew have been fantastic. We’ve got good prep behind us and now we’ve got to focus-forward to the race.”

Practice for the Rolex 24 starts on January 26th, with the green flag for the legendary endurance race waving on the 28th at 1:40 p.m. Live coverage is available on Peacock for the full 24-hour cycle, alternate coverage on USA Network, and the final hours and victory celebrations available on NBC starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on the 29th.

GTD RESULTS:

No. 57 Winward Racing (Mercedes-AMG GT3) R. Ward, P. Ellis, I. Dontje & L. Auer (120.799 mph) No. 75 Sun Energy 1 (Mercedes-AMG GT3) L. Stolz, K. Habul, F. Schiller & A. Jefferies (120.551 mph) No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports (Mercedes-AMG GT3) M. Skeen, M. Grenier, K. Koch & M. Goetz (120.107 mph) No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 (Acura NSX GT3) A. Harrison, D. Formal, K. Marcelli & R. Briscoe (119.924 mph) No. 66 Gradient Racing (Acura NSX GT3) S. Monk, K. Legge, M. Farnbacher & M. Miller (119.820 mph)

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).