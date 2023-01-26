Operation Motorsport Kicks Off 2023 Season at the Rolex 24

· Three Operation Motorsport beneficiaries will participate during the race weekend.

Daytona Beach, FL (January 26, 2023) – Operation Motorsport kicks off the 2023 race season at this weekend’s 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona with three beneficiaries in attendance. Representing the U.S. will be retired Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse as an Operation Motorsport event coordinator, while retired Marine Greg Meismer will assist KohR Motorsport in the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series. Canadian Forces Cpl. Josh Snider will be working alongside Gradient Racing in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“We’ve worked hard to set our beneficiaries up for success,” says Tiffany Lodder, Executive Director and Co-founder of Operation Motorsport. “Their military training is invaluable for them as they look to transfer into civilian life. Their focus and willingness to learn a new skill is evident in their behavior with their teams, and I’m really happy to be back in the IMSA paddock.”

Poppenhouse is no stranger to the track. He’s a member of the Skip Barber Racing team competing in the TC America/SRO series as part of Operation Motorsports Immersion Program. He also participated in the 2022 Race of Remembrance as part of Operation Motorsport’s effort.

Like Poppenhouse, Snider also participated in the 2022 Race of Remembrance. Snider has taken his love for photography and applied it to his at-track duties as part of Operation Motorsport Immersion Program. He will assist Gradient Racing with social media and marketing throughout the Rolex 24.

Meismer grew up around racing jumping into a go-kart at age eight. He raced karts, cars, and quads as a child then stepped away before discovering SIM racing. Meismer first participated in the Operation e-Motorsport League even winning the season five championship. As a next step, Meismer will attend the Rolex 24 as part of Operation Motorsport’s Immersion Program.

During the Roar 24 weekend, the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge debuted with two races. Navy veteran Tyler Guillemette represented Operation Motorsport in the paddock as a member of the MLT Motorsport team. The Roar 24 and Rolex 24 events mark the first time any of the Operation Motorsports beneficiaries have been to Daytona. It also marks the first time Meismer has been to a racetrack. A once in a lifetime experience that is life-changing for these medically retired service members.

Founded by Diezel and Tiffany Lodder, the mission of Operation Motorsport is to renew a sense of Team, Identity, and Purpose for medically retiring or retired Service Members affected by military service by supporting their recovery through motorsports – One At A Time. The organization has provided over 1,115 training days to more than 116 active beneficiaries during the last five years and is expanding the program for 2023.

Operation Motorsport uses various methods to recapture a sense of team, identity, and purpose for beneficiaries. At the track, beneficiaries attend IMSA, SRO, and other sports car events as part of Diversionary Therapy, Motorsport 101, and Driver Development. Online, the Operation e-Motorsport League provides a way for medically discharged veterans to compete on-track using iRacing from the comfort of their homes.

To help support their efforts, Operation Motorsport hosts Patriot Car Corrals at Fanatec GT World Challenge America events. The Patriot Car Corral offers an exclusive experience to join fellow car enthusiasts in an all-make environment with premium parking. During the weekend, attendees have the opportunity to participate in parade laps, paddock tours, and have access to the Operation Motorsport welcome tent. All proceeds benefit Operation Motorsport, so that more beneficiaries can participate in their programs.

Operation Motorsport is currently accepting beneficiary applications. Visit www.operationmotorsport.org to fill out the simple application and someone will respond to you. Volunteers are also needed throughout the 2023 race season. Visit the website to learn more about how you can volunteer or donate.

ABOUT OPERATION MOTORSPORT

Operation Motorsport is a Veteran Led and Operated 501(c)3 Not for Profit Foundation based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brighton, Ontario, serving American & Canadian Service Members and Veterans and is based on three core values: Team, Identity, and Purpose. Operation Motorsport supports the recovery of medically retiring or retired Service Members affected by military service through Motorsports opportunities. Our motto is One At A Time (#OneAtATime).

For more information and to donate, please visit www.operationmotorsport.org.