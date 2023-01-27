ABT CUPRA XE confirms Klara Andersson and Nasser Al-Attiyah for Extreme E Season 3

27 January 2023, London: ABT CUPRA XE have confirmed that Klara Andersson will be continuing alongside five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah for the team in Extreme E Season 3.

The young Swede secures her spot after two impressive performances at the end of last season whilst deputising for Jutta Kleinschmidt. A podium finish on debut at the penultimate round in Chile, and the team’s maiden victory at the season finale in Uruguay, saw Andersson and ABT CUPRA XE finish the year as they mean to go on.

Having completed its second season, which culminated in sixth-place in the championship standings, the ABT CUPRA XE team is focused on achieving more podiums in its third Extreme E campaign in 2023.

Klara Andersson, ABT CUPRA XE, said: “I am super excited to join ABT CUPRA XE for the full Extreme E season in 2023.

“It is an amazing team – I have done two races already for ABT CUPRA XE stepping in for Jutta, and those went very well. I am extremely excited to join full-time and race alongside Nasser again. He’s an amazing driver and person overall, and so I am really happy to continue the momentum that we got last year in Chile and Uruguay.

“We want to fight for the Extreme E title. That’s what every team wants and we will do our best to perform as well as we can.”

Nasser Al-Attiyah, ABT CUPRA XE, said: “We are ready for the 2023 season and I am really happy that Klara is joining me behind the wheel at ABT CUPRA XE.

“I am very excited and really looking forward to fighting for the championship this year. We have updated the livery – which looks amazing – and we are ready to drive, get out there on track and take some wins for the team.”

The Swedish-Qatari duo will be looking to make an impact, and a new livery for their ODYSSEY 21 will certainly be turning heads. A multi-layered and chameleonic body colour, combining a deep purple and neon yellow, will take to the Extreme E grid for Season 3.

This season, the team’s car features an updated livery to match the UrbanRebel, the ABT CUPRA GEN3 Formula E car and the CUPRA e-Racer. This is testament to how Extreme E is enhancing CUPRA’s electrification research while promoting electrification, sustainability, environmental awareness, and gender equality.

The Tavascan XE hints at CUPRA’s design for the future series production CUPRA Tavascan, the brand’s second 100% electric model, which will hit European and overseas markets in 2024.

Xavi Serra, Head of CUPRA Racing, said: “Our second season saw us make serious progress in terms of understanding how we work best as a team. We ended the season with a run of strong results, and we’re keen to build on that. Our goals are clear: We are here to fight for the titles. Adding Klara to the team provides race win experience, and I can’t wait to see both her and Nasser out competing once more.”

Now in his second season for ABT CUPRA XE, five-time Dakar winner Al-Attiyah continues alongside World RX rising star Andersson.

Al-Attiyah has seen great success during his time in motorsport, becoming the 2006 Production World Rally Champion, WRC-2 Champion in 2014 and 2015, a 16-time Middle East Rally Champion, five times winner of the FIA World Cup for Cross-County Rallies, and winner of the Dakar in 2011, 2015, 2019, 2022 and this year’s 2023 edition.

Getting behind the wheel at the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix marked a long-awaited series debut for the Swedish protégé, having made her first appearance at the Season 1 Rookie Test with ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team.

As well as competing in Extreme E last year, Andersson enjoyed a strong 2022 season. The 22-year-old currently competes in World RX as the first permanent female competitor in WRX history with Construction Equipment Dealer Team.

Andersson recorded her best WRX result to date by finishing third in Portugal – becoming the first-ever female driver to step on the podium in the championship’s history.

The Tavascan XE complete with new livery will be showcased with Andersson behind the wheel during the Race of Champions this weekend (28-29 January) in Pite Havsbad, Sweden.

