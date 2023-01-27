Cheat Codes with a special performance by Dixie D’Amelio added to power-packed entertainment lineup for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

DJ trio will also perform during cautions of NASCAR’s triumphant return to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Jan. 27, 2023) – The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is NASCAR’s first event of its 75th anniversary season. It’s also going to be a party for the ages.

That’s because NASCAR announced today that global DJ phenomenon Cheat Codes will perform during the caution breaks of its season-opening celebration and join forces with global superstar Dixie D’Amelio for a special performance of “I’ll Remember.”

Combined with a pre-race performance by Cypress Hill and a race-break performance by Wiz Khalifa, this addition creates a power-packed lineup of entertainment to accompany the stars and cars of the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“Adding Cheat Codes and Dixie D’Amelio to the lineup of entertainment takes the Busch Light Clash to the next level,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy. “They are current artists with a global reach that numbers in the billions. Their addition to the Busch Light Clash takes this event to the next level.”

Cheat Codes is considered an inescapable musical force hopscotching through genres of electronic, dance, pop and now country. The Los Angeles trio’s impact of innovation and collaboration throughout popular culture has produced a total stream tally eclipsing a staggering 6 billion plays. Their diverse discography includes the platinum Pop Radio Top 5 smash “No Promises” (feat. Demi Lovato), the gold certified “Feels Great” (feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ), and gold-selling breakout “SEX” with Kriss Kross Amsterdam.

Dixie D’Amelio is a multifaceted talent whose music has topped 625 million streams to date and a social media reach eclipsing 100 million followers. In addition, she has a successful TV show on Hulu (The D’Amelio Show), her own clothing brand with Hollister, Social Tourist, and brand partnerships with Puma, Valentino, Burberry, and more. She is one of the top 10 most followed creators on TikTok and was named one of YouTube’s Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020 with one of the fastest growing channels globally. Her entrepreneurship combined with her influence on social media, has earned her coveted spots on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Forbes’ top creators list as well as, AdWeek’s Young Influentials and Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Impact List.

In 2020, Dixie’s debut single “Be Happy” landed on the US Top 40 and Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart within a week and garnered more than 300 million streams. Most recently, her collaboration with Cheat Codes, and country singer Russell Dickerson on a remix of the hit song “I Remember (Dixie Remix)” has propelled her to even greater heights. On November 4th, 2022, Dixie made a cameo at Marquee Nightclub in New York City and joined Cheat Codes on stage for a surprise performance of the single.

Now, the powerhouses will join forces again at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for an unforgettable day of NASCAR racing and entertainment.

Tickets for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum begin at $65, and kids 12-and-under are $10. Fans who want to take their race-day experience to the next level can upgrade to the Ally Pre-Race Party, which includes brunch, a drink ticket for Busch & Coca-Cola products, exclusive entertainment, a pre-race track walk and a special appearance from driver Alex Bowman. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now while supplies last by visiting www.nascarclash.com. It’s one of the many anticipated events taking place this year as a part of the venue’s centennial anniversary celebration – “Coliseum Forever.”

College students can experience the Busch Light Clash from The Coca-Cola Torch Party Porch for just $40. This standing-room-only general admission section, located on the Coliseum’s peristyle steps, provides college students with up-close access to all the musical entertainment, driver introductions and racing action. College students can take advantage of this exclusive offer by visiting www.nascarclash.com/student.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a living memorial to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I, has been a civic treasure for generations of Angelenos. Located in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA, the Coliseum is a 77,500 capacity multi-purpose stadium which opened in 1923. Home to the USC Trojans, the legendary stadium has been named as one of the nation’s 40 best stadiums to experience college football by Sporting News, and ranked USC football at the Coliseum as the nation’s No. 3 stadium experience by StadiumJourney.com. Following a recent renovation in 2019, the stadium is now home to a newly added seven-story suite and press tower which includes luxurious suites, loge boxes, club seats, a new press box, and the rooftop 1923 Club with a 360-degree view of the Los Angeles basin; along with several upgrades including new seating, updated technology and concession stands, additional food options for guests, and much more.

The legacy of events and individuals hosted in nine-plus-decades reads like no other, including the only venue to host two Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and the Track and Field Competition for the Summer Olympics (Xth Olympiad in 1932, XXIIIrd Olympiad in 1984) and soon a third (XXXIVth Olympiad in 2028); home to college football’s USC Trojans since 1923 and the UCLA Bruins (1928-1981); professional football’s Los Angeles Rams (1946-1979 and 2016-2019); appearances by U.S. Presidents Franklin D Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Ronald Reagan; and international dignitaries such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez, Pope John Paul II, the Dalai Lama, and Nelson Mandela, to name a few. Additionally, the Coliseum, designated a National Historic monument in 1984, has hosted some of the greatest acts in entertainment, including Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Prince, and many more. For more information please visit lacoliseum.com.