No. 93 Harrison Acura Runs at the Front of GTD Class Before Bad Luck Strikes in Final Hour of Rolex 24

Strong Race, But Tough Ending for the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company NSX GT3 Evo22 in the 61st Running of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

Daytona Beach, Fla.) January 29, 2023 — The No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company NSX GT3 Evo22 made its debut in the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA this weekend with hopes of bringing home famed Rolex watches for its resume-stacked driver lineup including Ashton Harrison, Ryan Briscoe, Kyle Marcelli and Danny Formal.

Marcelli took the green flag from fifth position in the 25-car GTD field, boosting the No. 93 into the lead of the GTD class. Harrison continued to keep the No. 93 in contention as the midnight hours approached. The drivers and No. 93 Harrison Contracting team experienced the highs and lows of 24-hour racing—even having the hood of No. 93 detach near the halfway point in the race. Through the trials and tribulations of late night and into sunrise on-track action, the No. 93 team quickly found themselves back in the running for a podium result with an hour to go.

Battling to keep within range of the podium, Marcelli suddenly lost all power steering out of Turn 5 and was required to bring the No. 93 to pit lane to examine the issue. The mechanical hiccup unfortunately forced the No. 93 to collect a sixth-place result, still securing key points for the 2023 Michelin Endurance Cup.

Racers Edge Motorsports and the No. 93 Harrison Contracting Company NSX GT3 EVO22 will return on track for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway on March 18th, 2023. The 12-hour event go green at 10:05 a.m. ET with full race coverage on Peacock and on USA Network from 4:30 p.m. ET until the checkered flag flies.

No 93 Harrison Contracting Company Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22 DRIVER QUOTES:

Kyle Marcelli:

“Where do I begin. We just concluded the 61st Running of the Rolex 24 Hours at DAYTONA. We had a few things work against us. We lost the hood of the race car at the 12-hour mark. We had a lot of green flag running and had to stretch and take care of our brakes. Thankfully we got the rears (brakes) done around the 12-hour mark, but we weren’t able to get to the fronts under a yellow until about the four and half hours remaining. All the guys executed flawless pit stops and we were good on the box. We really didn’t put a wheel wrong on the track or off the track for 24 hours. Ashton just executed flawlessly. Ryan was amazing to work with this weekend – the guy’s got so much experience and it was fun to learn from him. Danny was super quick as expected—hungry, excited and kept the energy levels high. I was pleased with my own performance as well and did a number of stints in the car. I was in to close it and we pushed hard at the end. We first had to work hard to get laps back, which we did. With about two restarts to go, we struggled with some pace and then for whatever reason that final stint we found a ton of pace in the last stint and got by the Lexus and sister Acura. We were running fourth and running strong, caught up to the McLaren and was all over the back of them for that podium spot then nine minutes to go my steering just locked out coming out of Turn 5. I lost all power steering and totally deflated our efforts. We definitely had a shot at a podium. The team did a fantastic job, the drivers executed flawlessly and we end up sixth. We’ll move on to the next one. Big thanks to Harrison Contracting Company, HPD, Racers Edge Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport and the whole group.”

Ashton Harrison:

“I’m pretty bummed with the finish, but I’m so thrilled and excited for Racers Edge Motorsports for all the hard work they put in and thankful for Harrison Contracting Company for supporting this effort. Wayne Taylor and Travis Houge put in so much work trying to help us get this program off the ground. When the announcement came out with WTRAndretti, it made the program that much better. I’m so thankful and I can’t wait to get back to Sebring. I hope that we win. It was fun dicing it up with the other NSX, but next time I hope that it is for a podium or a win.”

Ryan Briscoe:

“I’m so proud of the effort by everyone at Racers Edge Motorsports. We fought all 24 hours and had ourselves on the lead lap right down to the end—competing for a podium. We all executed and worked really hard and ran a really good race. We were just unlucky with less than 10 minutes to go in the race which had us limp home with some steering issues. Kyle, Danny and Ashton, all three of my teammates were absolutely phenomenal out there. We were very consistent, great lap times, great driver changes—I think everything you could ask for to run a perfect 24 hours. I’m really happy and proud to be a part of the team. We’re all a bit bummed about the final result when we were so close to that podium. I think there is a lot we can take away and be proud of.”

Danny Formal:

“What can we say. It’s 24 hours of racing, it’s not 23 hours and 50 minutes. We were running in the top four, possibly top three. Kyle was doing a fantastic stint and we had an issue and lost two positions to come home P6. Super proud of Racers Edge Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport, just everyone in this family, this team—Ashton Harrison, Brett, Harrison Contracting Company—it’s just a huge family and huge amount of love for each other. It’s one big family. We had great pace, great stints. The mechanics had perfect pit stops and brake changes in under a minute, just incredible. I felt very comfortable in my stints and got to race with guys I watched growing up. Obviously, not where we wanted to finish after such a long, grueling race but it is what it is. It’s good championship points for our endurance championship and now we’ll try Sebring in a couple weeks.”

About Harrison Contracting

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.

Racers Edge Motorsports with WTRAndretti is also proudly sponsored by Acura Motorsports and Honda Performance Development (HPD).