Nutrien Ag Solutions Continues Partnership with Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

LEXINGTON, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announces the renewal of its partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, extending into a multi-race sponsorship for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season. Nutrien Ag Solutions will serve as a primary partner on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 throughout the 2023 NCS season.

The partnership between Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing began in 2019 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), in which the Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet made the first of 59 total starts as a primary partner.

Allmendinger earned Nutrien Ag Solutions its first NASCAR win at Circuit of the Americas during the 2022 NXS season. Allmendinger went on to win three more races in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet, including his fourth-consecutive win at the Charlotte ROVAL during the NXS playoffs.

“We are excited to continue building our partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions and have them be a part of our Cup program this season,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “AJ is passionate about racing, so to have him on track representing growers who share that same passion is truly special.”

Allmendinger, who announced his return to full-time NCS competition for the 2023 season after a four-year hiatus, said, “I couldn’t be happier to have Nutrien Ag Solutions along for the ride for my return to full-time Cup racing in 2023. We proved this partnership is all about celebrating the hard work of farmers and growers across the nation. I’m excited to continue this partnership and represent them on track.”

“We are thrilled to continue leading the field the 2023 season with AJ and Kaulig Racing.” said David Elser, Senior Vice President of North American Retail for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The drive and determination that fuels our growers across North America also fuels AJ and the team. We can’t wait to root him on to continued success.”

The No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 will make its debut in the NCS for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions:

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company, pro﻿viding full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. Nutrien Ag Solutions helps growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.

About Kaulig Racing:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith.

To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.