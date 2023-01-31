Parmalee to perform pre-race concert at AMS on March 19

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 31, 2023) – Breakout country music stars Parmalee will perform a live pre-race concert for the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19.

Before NASCAR’s best hit the track for 400 miles of action on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks, the Platinum-selling band of brothers will rev up the crowd with their catalog of chart-topping hits.

The North Carolina natives have enjoyed chart-topping success with hits like their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” and follow-up single “Take My Name” from their most recent album For You. Since debuting on country radio, Parmalee has earned more than 1 billion on-demand streams.

Parmalee’s concert on the pre-race stage will be followed by driver introductions, pre-race ceremonies, and the start of the Ambetter Health 400. Limited pre-race track passes are available with stage-front access to Parmalee’s concert and NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s frontstretch. Insiders Club season ticketholders can get pre-race track passes for a discounted price of $65; all other fans can experience the pre-race festivities up close for $75, or $35 for kids 12 and under.

Ticketholders who do not have a pre-race track pass can enjoy Parmalee’s concert from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the March 19 Ambetter Health 400.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the March 17-19 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, March 19, with intense, door-to-door racing around the historic high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 18, 2022. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the March 17-19, 2023, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About Parmalee:

ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful acts: the Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album. Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams. Heralded at “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has suppored Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more. Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long friend Josh McSwain, the North Carolina natives had a legendary return to the top of the charts with their PLATINUM-certified No. 1 single with Blanco Brown, “Just the Way,” with their follow up single, “Take My Name” from their new album For You, then becoming a multi-week No. 1 hit at Country radio. Their latest single “Girl In Mine” is available now. For more information, visit: http://www.parmalee.com.

