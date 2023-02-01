The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 genera8tor Skills Mustang Team

Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ford Team The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Making their on-track debut, genera8tor Skills (www.gener8tor.com/skills) is ready to carry Todd Gilliland to the sunny skies and bright lights of Los Angeles, California.

gener8tor Skills Accelerator will be working with Gilliland and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) throughout the season to introduce fans to their service- a free virtual skill-training program where participants receive one-on-one support to achieve their career goals. gener8tor Skills Accelerator was founded in the summer of 2020 to help those who have lost jobs or are struggling to find employment because of the COVID crisis. The program builds confidence with coaching and support to achieve your desired career goals.

Gilliland will be behind the No. 38 generator Skills Ford Mustang during The Clash at The Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum- a purpose-built track inside the famous stadium. Gilliland will be beginning his sophomore season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The two-day exhibition event will begin Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET with a practice session televised live on FS1. Qualifying will also be Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET live on FS1.

Sunday will feature qualifying heats (25 laps), two last-chance qualifying races (50 laps), a pre-race concert by Cypress Hill, and finally a 150-lap feature race that will start 27 of the 36-entered teams. The race will feature a mid-race break highlighted with a performance by Wiz Khalifa.

All of Sunday’s coverage will be televised live on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Like the No. 34 team, Gilliland will also be heading west with new leadership. Ryan Bergenty will be calling the shots for Gilliland after moving over as the car chief from the No. 34 team last season.

Bergenty has been aggressive in the off-season in implementing a “one-team” philosophy between the engineers, car assembly, and the strategy with fellow crew chief, Travis Peterson. The hard work of December and January is ready to pay off.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“There is no doubt that we’ve worked on our approach to help Todd and our No. 38 team. We’ve seen a lot of success with the 34 team, our truck team, and we’re all working together to give Todd what he needs to be successful. It’s been fun to work on, a bit stressful, but it’s still a challenge that all of us have taken to heart because we all want to see Todd do well.

“The Clash will be a test of running through our procedures and working on our team chemistry at the track. We feel good about our plan, and it will be about executing it and seeing where we need to improve before Daytona.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I can’t wait to get back into the car. For me, that’s the biggest thing on my mind. I want to get back in the car and get behind the driver seat. It’s a short time off between Phoenix and The Clash, and I enjoy the time off, but I’m still ready to get back to racing.

“The Clash is so much fun because it’s different. Unfortunately I didn’t make the feature last season, but that’s all behind us. We have a new season and some new crew members. Ryan has been working hard and we’re getting to know each other. I got married a few weeks ago and I wasn’t in the shop, but when I came back we’ve been putting in a lot of time getting ready for the season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.