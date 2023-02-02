Kaulig Racing and CELSIUS® Essential Energy Boost Partnership

LEXINGTON, N.C.(February 2, 2023) – The official energy drink of Kaulig Racing, CELSIUS®, has signed on for a multi-race agreement for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) with the team’s two, full-time entries.

A partner of Kaulig Racing since its inception in 2016, the team first expanded its relationship with the globally recognized lifestyle energy drink during the 2022 NCS season, appearing on the Nos. 16 and 31 Chevrolets for four events.

“We are thrilled to be back with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season,” said Kyle Watson, CELSIUS® VP of Marketing. “CELSIUS® continues to drive performance for the new generation of athletes, including AJ (Allmendinger) and Justin (Haley). We are excited to help fuel Kaulig drivers with Essential Energy and continue growing our partnership with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season and beyond.”

CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals, and elevate their everyday lives.

“Health and fitness are extremely important to everyone at Kaulig Racing,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “Each one of our drivers, are true athletes and are very disciplined with their routines. CELSIUS® has become an integral part of our drivers’ daily lives, as they prepare to race hundreds of miles each weekend. We can’t wait to continue growing this partnership.”

In addition its primary partnership with the team, CELSIUS® will continue as an associate partner for the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) entries throughout the 2023 season. The partnership will kick off at the Bush Light Clash at the Coliseum, with Justin Haley driving the No. 31 Celsius Camaro ZL1.



About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them. For more information, please visit: https://www.celsius.com.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 with Justin Haley piloting the No. 31 Camaro ZL1, and an all-star lineup featured in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Haley will continue to drive the No. 31 full-time in 2023, alongside AJ Allmendinger, who will drive the No. 16 Camaro ZL1. The team will continue to field three, full-time NXS entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by an all-star lineup that will be announced at a later date, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Daniel Hemric, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by Chandler Smith. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.