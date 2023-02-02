LEGACY MOTOR CLUB NCS Race Preview: The Clash at the Coliseum

Race Information

Round: NASCAR Cup Series Exhibition race (non-championship points paying)

Track Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – Los Angeles, California

Race Name: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Broadcast: 8:00 PM ET live on FOX (TV) and MRN (Radio)

Team Entrants:

No. 42 | Noah Gragson & Luke Lambert – Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet

No. 43 | Erik Jones & Dave Elenz – Allegiant Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Stats

Noah Gragson will make his first attempt at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

2022 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 18, Best start: 7th, Best finish: 5th, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts﻿.

Season Preview: Noah Gragson will begin his highly-awaited NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for the newly-rebranded LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. The driver from Las Vegas, Nevada, moves up the ladder from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he most recently finished second in the championship points standings. After spending four years driving full-time in the series, he was able to capture 13 wins, over 60 top-fives, and over 90 top-10 finishes.

Coming off of a breakout season in which Gragson contested for the series championship, 2023 marks a new journey for the rookie. Leading the No. 42 team will be Luke Lambert, an established crew chief that guided Noah to eight wins in 2022.

New Kid On The Block: Gragson will attempt to make his first start in The Clash this week, as he steps into the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet full-time. He will contest for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2023, competing against Ty Gibbs, his championship rival from one season ago in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. After winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award, Noah brings a new flare to the Cup Series, and will surely be one to watch as the season unfolds.

NG Appearances: Fans attending the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum will have two opportunities to meet Noah Gragson on Sunday, February 5th:

Hurley Booth: Noah will head out to the Hurley booth on Christmas Tree Lane where he will sign autographs in collaboration with the official launch of Hurley’s NASCAR collaboration line of clothing from 10:45 AM to 11:15 AM local time.

Trackside Live! Stage: Appearing alongside teammate Erik Jones, Gragson will host a fan Q&A session at the Trackside Live! stage located on Christmas Tree Lane from 12:30 PM to 12:45 PM local time.

﻿- From the Drivers Seat: Entering your rookie season, you head to Los Angeles with a lot of momentum surrounding your team. Specifically for this event, what do you anticipate and what are some of your expectations for this weekend?

“We’ve had a lot of great things going for us at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, and I’m looking forward to starting our year on the right foot this weekend in Los Angeles. The Clash is a great event that NASCAR has put on; I watched the race on TV last year and was pretty excited about what I was able to take away as a fan of the sport. There’s certainly a cool atmosphere there, and it’ll also be a fun experience to join our new partner Hurley with their NASCAR drop. We’re even going to go up in the Goodyear Blimp before the weekend kicks off, which is something that I’m really pumped about. As far as expectations go, I think the key for us will be to make the race first and foremost, and then continue to learn about this new car before we start points racing. I’ve still got a lot to learn competing at this level, but I’m ready to get things under way with my No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts team.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Stats

NCS Starts: 1, Best start: 16th, Best finish: 4th (2022), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1

2022 NCS Season Stats

Starts: 36, Wins: 1 (Darlington), Best start: 2nd, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 13, Laps led: 147, Points finish: 18th

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Season Preview: With six full seasons in the books, Jones returns to the seat of the No. 43 Camaro for the 2023 season and his seventh year competing full time in NASCAR’s highest level of competition. During the 2022 season, Jones returned to victory lane to earn his second Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and capped the season with three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. The 2023 season will see Jones and crew chief Dave Elenz continue their partnership with the newly rebranded LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team.

Jones at The Coliseum: Erik Jones will make his second appearance at the LA Coliseum, competing in the 2023 Clash. During his debut at the world-known facility, Jones earned started the race from 16th and made his way to a fourth-place finish. Throughout his NASCAR Cup Series career, Jones has five Clash appearances, including a win in 2020 when the event was held at the historic Daytona International Speedway.

-EJ Appearances: Fans attending the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will have an opportunity to meet Erik Jones on Sunday, February 5th.

Trackside Live! Stage: Appearing alongside teammate Noah Gragson, Jones will host a fan Q&A session at the Trackside Live! stage located on Christmas Tree Lane from 12:30 PM to 12:45 PM local time.

From the Driver’s Seat: “I’m excited to get the season started this weekend at the LA Coliseum with the Clash. Last year we went into this race not really knowing what to expect but were able to get a good finish. I think this year, we are a little more prepared and hopefully we can get the season started with a win and set the tone for the year. NASCAR and everyone involved have done a great job making this race a fun environment and bringing new eyes to our sport. It’ll be nice to get back in the No. 43 Camaro and kick things off for the 2023 season with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as “The King”, earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.’s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today’s most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

