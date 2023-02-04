Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Practice Quotes

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang

NOTE: Briscoe was involved in a practice incident with AJ Allmendinger and suffered damage to the right-front of his Mustang. He spoke about what happened after practice.

WHAT HAPPENED? “I just got drove through. I thought he was slowing down so much down the straightaway to get a gap and I felt like I was beside him pretty far down the straightaway. I got in there a little hot for sure, but I honestly thought he was just gonna give it to me since we were in practice. I went into three and he just drove me straight into the fence. It’s definitely frustrating. Our car is obviously really, really good. Even after the damage I think we were still the best car out of our group, so it’s unfortunate. We don’t have a single backup car out here between the four of us at SHR, so that will definitely set us behind quite a bit. We’ll just chalk it up in the memory bank.”

IS IT SOMETHING YOU WILL DISCUSS WITH HIM NOW OR WAIT UNTIL LATER? “I mean, if he wants to come and talk to me, he can talk to me. I mean, it’s pretty obvious what happened. I get his frustration. I definitely got in there a little hot, but I don’t know if it’s worth crashing cars in practice over, so it’s just unfortunate. We’ve got a really fast Mahindra Tractors Ford. We won’t even remember this if we win tomorrow, so that’s what we’ll try to do.”

WHAT KIND OF DAMAGE DO YOU HAVE? “It killed the whole nose, the right-front fender. I don’t know how it works if we have to change the nose. Do you have to go to the tail for your heat race? I don’t know how that works, but it killed it, for sure. It knocked the toe out and everything else, so we’ve got pretty significant damage even for how slow we’re going. It’s unfortunate for sure and definitely could have been avoidable.”

CAN YOU QUALIFY? “We were still the fastest car at the end there, so it will still be fine, I think. It’s obviously not optimal to race like that, so I don’t know how it works. If they’ll let us change the nose, I don’t know. I would say if you have to start in the back of your heat, you might just leave it. I don’t know. I don’t know how we’re gonna go through that. We’ll figure it out as we go. It’s kind of uncharted territory for us.”

BUT IF YOU COULDN’T FIX ANYTHING, COULD YOU STILL QUALIFY? “I could still qualify. It’s definitely not perfect by any means. There is a lot of stuff bent, but I think you could still qualify, for sure.”