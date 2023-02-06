RCR NCS Post Race Report: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevy Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish in the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Finish: 2nd

Start: 10th

“The Get Bioethanol Chevy was really fast. Our crew chief, Keith Rodden, and our engineers did a really good job. We were prepared for the race and it showed. We really weren’t great in practice until the very last session, and I felt like we had something to race with. Qualifying went well, and we were able to race within the top-five for most of the day after starting 10th. We got to beating and banging out there pretty good, but we ended up coming home second. It was nice. My new teammate, Kyle Busch, knew we had a really fast car and he let me run down Truex at the end. That was nice of him. I’m loving my new teammate and how well we work together. We’ll go to Daytona and see if we can’t return the favor.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 BetMGM Chevy Team Bring Home a Top-Five Finish in Richard Childress Racing Debut at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Finish: 3rd

Start: 6th

“Man, if I had another 15 laps of rear tires on our BetMGM Camaro, I think we could’ve went spin to win. All of these boys would’ve been sad seeing that happen. It was a good run for us. You can never count us out. We made the most of it today with going to the back, coming to the front, passing on the outside, passing on the inside, and everywhere we could. There was a lot of chaos, a lot of mayhem, and a lot of disrespect – that’s tight quarters racing at a quarter mile. What do you expect, right? All good though. I’m looking forward to Daytona and getting the season started.” – Kyle Busch